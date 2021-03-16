Kate Garraway shares first picture of husband Derek in hospital

Kate Garraway has shared footage of her husband Derek Draper in his hospital bed where he has been since contracting Covid in March 2020.

The brief clip is part of a trailer for the GMB presenter’s documentary on ITV next week, Finding Derek.

Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper before he was attacked by Covid (Credit: SplashNews)

Kate, 53, says to camera: “Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year.

“Is he going to be able to come back or will he be alive but no longer the person he was?”

The screen then goes black as a message reads: “One year later, Derek is still in hospital.”

Derek, 53, is now free of coronavirus, but the illness has ravaged his body.

He lost eight stone and has also suffered kidney failure, liver damage and heart failure.

Derek and Kate have been married for 16 years and share two children, Darcey and Billy.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek seen in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Over the weekend, Kate revealed a devastating hospital slip-up in which she was told Derek ‘may have died’.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Kate said: “He may have died. Somebody will call you back.

“I was just sitting on the phone, waiting to know if he’d died or not,” said the GMB star.

However, it turned out it was a mistake in the end.

Read more: Kate Garraway to discuss husband Derek Draper in new ITV documentaryShe added: “Then it turned out that somebody had died who had a similar name to his.”

