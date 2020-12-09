The BBC has released the first picture from highly-anticipated drama Time, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

The prison drama is packed full of stars, and is written by one of the most critically-acclaimed writers of his generation.

So what is Time all about and when will it be on?

The first Time image shows Sean Bean and Stephen Graham (Credit: BBC)

What’s in the image of Time on the BBC?

The first-look image shows a prison inmate, played by Sean Bean, entering his cell.

In his hands he’s clutching a bag full of his possessions.

And, in the background, a prison officer (played by the fab Stephen Graham) look on as he lets him in.

It’s an image that sets things up nicely for an intriguing series.

Sean starred in Broken for the BBC (Credit: BBC)

What is Time all about?

The BBC One drama sees Sharpe and Game Of Thrones star Sean play Mark Hebden, a teacher, husband and father, who kills an innocent man in an accident.

Consumed by guilt, he accepts and even welcomes his four-year sentence.

Separated from his family, he has no idea what to expect in this unforgiving new environment and needs to learn quickly how to survive.

Meanwhile, Line Of Duty star Stephen plays prison officer Eric Reid.

The BBC describes him as ‘caring and honest’ but when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, he faces an impossible choice between his principles and his love for his family.

Can they survive together?

Former Corrie star Siobhan Finneran will also appear (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who stars in Time?

Aside from Sean and Stephen, Time boasts an all-star cast.

The BBC announced this morning (Wednesday December 9) that former Corrie, Clocking Off and Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran would also be appearing.

Also on the cast list is Sue Johnston – already a telly favourite thanks to her performances in The Royle Family, Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital.

Whitechapel and No Offence star – and wife of Stephen Graham – Hannah Walters also appears.

Stephen appeared in Line Of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Who is Jimmy McGovern?

Series creator Jimmy McGovern is one of the most acclaimed TV writers of his generation.

The 71-year-old first came to viewers’ attention when he created the ITV series, Cracker, in the 1990s.

Since then he’s gone on to create series such as Broken and Moving On.

He said about his new series Time: “The BBC have given me a brilliant young director and two of the greatest actors on the planet. I am overjoyed.”

When will it be on?

Although there’s no official word on when Time will be on, we’re expecting the three-part series to hit our screens early in 2021.

It’ll be on BBC One.

