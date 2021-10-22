This Morning presenter Alison Hammond couldn’t keep her eyes off chef Nico Reynolds as he appeared on the show today (October 22).

The TV chef made an appearance on This Morning to show off his fish supper recipe.

However, Alison and viewers at home appeared to be in agreement that Nico was looking pretty tasty himself.

What did Alison say about This Morning chef Nico?

“We’ve got something tasty in the kitchen, we really really have, it’s Nico Reynolds,” said Alison.

Dermot O’Leary replied: “Stop objectifying the chef!”

Sorry Dermot, we’re with Alison here!

But who is Nico, and where have you seen him before?

This Morning viewers were loving TV chef Nico Reynolds (Credit: ITV)

Who is This Morning chef Nico Reynolds?

Nico is 33 years old and hails from Dublin.

“My mother’s side is from Jamaica and my dad’s side is from Roscommon,” he told Sunday World. “It’s a Jamaican community in London, that’s where that side is and where I go see them.”

Cooking on @thismorning Tomorrow for my first uk Tv slot!

Insane! Cooking a beauty of a one pot wonder dish. Prawn & cod poached in a ginger and coconut broth. pic.twitter.com/hENoBQDWTX — Nick Reynolds : Lil Portie (@lil_portie) October 21, 2021

His appearance on This Morning marked his British television debut.

However, while he may not be very well known over here in England, he’s already quite the star on Irish TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Reynolds (@nicoderey)

He regularly appears in cooking segments on The Today Show and Ireland AM, and he was previously an in-house chef on Lodging with Lucy.

Nico also bagged his own show this year, Grill Seeker, which launched on RTÉ Player over the summer.

However, despite being known in Ireland, he’s currently working in London.

He’s been living near the Thames, and recently revealed that he’s been making the most of his time there.

“I brought a grill over so I’m gonna go grill on the banks of the Thames, bring my tunes and do what I do,” he told RTÉ.

Nico is also the owner of a restaurant in Dublin named Lil Portie.

Alison could not get enough of This Morning chef Nico (Credit: ITV)

Is Nico Reynolds single?

Nico is not currently dating anyone, and he doesn’t have any children.

He does, however, appear to have a fondness for older women.

“I’m very much single right now,” he said in December.

“Top of my Christmas wish list would be Carla Bruni, 53. I’ve always had a thing for her. We could eat some French food and then she could sing to me in the evening.”

He doesn’t appear to have been dating anyone since he last spoke about his love life, at least, according to his Instagram posts.

What did This Morning viewers say about Nico?

This Morning viewers were enjoying seeing Nico on their TV screens, with one tweeting: “Hello This Morning chef Nico,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Hello this morning chef nico 😍 pic.twitter.com/meAPqGiSw9 — 🔰GismoUK (@GismoUK) October 22, 2021

A second said: I think @radioleary’s a bit jealous that @AlisonHammond is giving Nico more attention than him Rolling on the floor laughing #ThisMorning @thismorning.”

“Nico needs to be in every day,” another commented.

“@AlisonHammond Pulling the same faces as most women watching #ThisMorning right now…. #Fit,” laughed another.

