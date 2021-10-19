Alison Hammond has revealed that are people are “nicer” and “pay more attention” when she loses weight.

The 46-year-old This Morning presenter has always been open about her weight over the years.

But in a recent interview, Alison admitted that she has been treated differently when it comes to her figure.

This Morning star Alison Hammond has opened up on her weight (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond discusses her weight

Speaking to OK!, she said: “People were just more interested when I was slimmer – and nicer! People pay you more attention when you lose weight.

“They’re more interested in what you’ve got to say and are more interested in being around you. It’s the weirdest thing.”

Alison, who previously underwent gastric band surgery, admitted she’s attempting to lose some weight.

People were just more interested when I was slimmer

The star added: “I do try to eat healthily. I’m not young any more, so I’ve got to try and lose a little bit of weight purely for the strain on my knees and my ankles.”

However, Alison insists that she’s happy with her “amazing body”.

She also explained that she maintains a healthy lifestyle for her 16-year-old son Aiden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison’s warning from doctors

It certainly isn’t the first time Alison has publicly discussed her weight.

Earlier this year, the star bravely spoke about her gastric band removal.

Despite having the band fitted in 2014, her body rejected it and she couldn’t “keep down one bite of food”.

Read more: This Morning: Alison and Dermot stand in for Holly and Phil during half-term week

In her new book, she shared: “I was sick a lot. I couldn’t keep anything down. It was really distressing, I felt as if my body was rejecting the foreign entity inside me and I began to get ill.

“I kept it for two years, until it was getting to the point where I couldn’t even keep down one bite of food. ‘’I can’t take this any more,’ I thought, miserably.”

Alison has always been open about her weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But years after having the band removed, Alison was told that she was pre-diabetic.

She got the warning from doctors following the second lockdown.

The news was certainly a wake-up call for Alison, as her late mum also had diabetes.

Read more: This Morning viewers demand Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford return

Thankfully, she decided to tackle the problem by cutting out sugar and exercising regularly.

Speaking to The Sun, Alison explained: “I feel a lot better. I’m not weighing myself, because you feel it in your clothes.

“I’m doing really well.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.