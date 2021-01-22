Georgina Burnett appeared on This Morning today (January 22) with hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

But who is the DIY and property developer, what else is she known for and is she married?

Georgina Burnett regularly appears on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Who is Georgina Burnett?

As well as appearing on a number of TV shows, Georgina is a regular DIY and upcycling expert on This Morning.

Introducing the ITV star, Phillip Schofield once said: “She’s transformed dozens of homes and saved families thousands of pounds by simply upcycling.

When Georgina’s not presenting she’s getting her hands dirty renovating her own properties

“She’s going to show us how to all save money, as well as the planet. ”

In addition, she is regular reporter for BBC News and Weather and BBC radio.

The DIY expert is known for her handy home hacks (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Georgina’s website describes her as a “DIY interiors vlogger, writer and property developer.”

It reads: “When Georgina’s not presenting she’s getting her hands dirty renovating her own properties. Her almost obsessive passion for interior design, DIY and upcycling has brought her great success with mainly period properties.”

She also runs her own blog and vlog The Home Genie.

Georgina was born on 7 December 1978 in Sydney, and is 42 years old.

Georgina has appeared alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Is Georgina married?

Yes, Georgina is married to husband Andy Flawn.

The couple, who met at university, share a seven bed luxury £1.5 million pad in the centre of Sevenoaks, Kent.

The Australian born presenter and her hubby moved several times before settling into their current home.

Speaking about their moves, she told Kent Live: “Over the years we have lived in three houses in Sevenoaks, three in Folkestone – bought another two we did not live in and have owned a house in Cornwall.”

Does Georgina have children?

Yes, Georgina and husband Andy share a daughter.

The youngster previously appeared alongside her mum on This Morning back in July 2020.

Sharing a shot from the garden segment on Instagram, Georgia penned: “It was ‘take your kid to work day’ today – just happened to be in our garden!”

As a youngster, Georgina and her family moved to Dorset from Australia when she was just three years old.

