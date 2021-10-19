This Morning viewers shocked how different Paul Nicholas looks after EastEnders

Paul Nicholas left This Morning viewers shocked today (October 19), as he promoted his latest music venture.

The 76-year-old star joined hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the ITV show.

But while some remembered Paul as Vincent from BBC sitcom Just Good Friends, others believed he looked “unrecognisable”.

Paul Nicholas shocked This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Paul Nicholas appears on This Morning

After a successful career as a singer and actor, Paul has now turned his talents to rapping. (Yes, you read that right…)

He released a new record this week called Paul Nicholas Gold.

During the chat, the star opened up on his latest venture.

Dermot asked: “Is this essentially you saying, ‘I’ve tried everything, I’ll give this a bit of a crack?'”

Paul responded: “Well, I just thought it was nice coming with something new.

“It’s more current and I enjoy it.”

Paul previously appeared in EastEnders as Gavin Sullivan (Credit: YouTube)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Despite his new rapping career, viewers at home were more concerned over Paul’s appearance.

Fans flocked to Twitter to comment on the difference.

I didn’t recognise Paul Nicholas!

One said: “Blimey I didn’t recognise Paul Nicholas!! #ThisMorning.”

Another tweeted: “Paul looks so different compared to when he was in Eastenders.”

Some reminisced on how much they used to crush on him: “Omg I used to fancy Paul Nicholas in Just Good Friends #ThisMorning.”

Paul is best known for playing Vince in Just Good Friends, as well as starring on EastEnders.

The musician has also appeared in a number of West End musicals, including Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

