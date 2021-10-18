This Morning viewers threatened to switch off today (October 18), as Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted their first show of the half-term.

The television duo usually present the ITV programme every Friday, after taking over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Alison, 46, and Dermot, 48, have also replaced the married pair this week.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are hosting This Morning during half-term (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary present half-term

The pair announced the news on This Morning last week (October 15).

Ahead of the stint, Alison said: “The last time we did it, I really enjoyed the intenseness of it and seeing him every single day [laughs]. I’m hoping to have a couple of meals out, some lunches with him as well.”

Dermot added: “Intenseness is the perfect word to describe it, but it’s a pleasant intenseness.

“I like coming in every day for a week and getting into the groove and swing of it – and of course, seeing Alison every day.”

The news appeared to anger some viewers, as Ruth and Eamonn, both 61, usually host over half-term.

And viewers were just as annoyed today!

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes usually host over half-term (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Taking to Twitter, one complained: “Why don’t we have Eamonn and Ruth today I miss them during half term #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Oh no! Just turned @thismorning on and it’s Dermot and Alison. Where’s Holly and Phil? They’ve only just come back after the summer. Why can’t we have Ruth and Eamonn? TV turned off very quickly!!”

A third tweeted: “I don’t think I have the strength for a week of Alison and Dermot.”

A fourth wrote: “Where is Eamonn and Ruth, had to switch off. I thought Eamonn and Ruth were on every half term.”

Another added: “Where are @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL??? That’s me turned off for a week.”

However, some viewers were happy to have Alison and Dermot during half-term.

One said: “I’m happy Alison and Dermot are on this week.

“Watched Friday’s show where the caller mentions how much those two bring a smile to his face, I couldn’t agree more. #ThisMorning.”

Another commented: “Love Alison & Dermot on This Morning, much prefer these pair than Holly and Phil! But Eamon & Ruth still the best #thismorning.”

