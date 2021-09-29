Anne-Marie divided fans with her dress on This Morning
TV

This Morning viewers divided over Anne-Marie and her amazing dress

It was... very eye-catching!

By Paul Hirons

Anne-Marie caused a stir on This Morning today (Wednesday Spetember 29) when she wore an eye-catching dress.

The Voice star and hit singer, 30, is known for her out-there outfits.

But today her choice of outfit was savaged by viewers on Twitter.

Anne-Marie divided fans with her dress on This Morning
Singer Anne-Marie divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Anne-Marie on This Morning today

Anne-Marie visited the studio to plug her new autobiography, You Deserve Better.

She went on to tell hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby of her struggles during life.

Read more: Holly Willoughby gives ‘wedding vibes’ with angelic outfit on This Morning

“My whole thing, from young,” she said.

“Was that I wanted people to like me.

“But it was a bit scary when people looked at me.”

Anne-Marie divided fans with her dress on This Morning
Viewers were quick to savage the dress (Credit: ITV)

What outfit did Anne-Marie wear?

She continued: “So it was a contradiction really in itself. But then I got into the [music] industry and there were more people to be want to liked by and more people looking at me.”

However, despite her honesty, it wasn’t Anne-Marie’s struggles that viewers zeroed in on.

It was her remarkable, full-flowing, all-white dress that dominated discussion among those watching.

While some hated it, many thanked her for staying true to herself.

How did viewers react to Anne-Marie’s outfit?

The comments began straight away on Twitter.

One said: “The Michelin Man called hun, he wants his outfit back x #thismorning.”

In addition, another japed: “Miss Havisham on now… #ThisMorning.”

Read more: This Morning viewers call out Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for using phones

“Nice to see she’s come as a teapot cosy,” a third quipped.

Subsequently, a fourth said: “Reminds me of an angel I had on the top of my Xmas tree once.

“Or the loo roll covers my mama used to have #thismorning.”

However, it wasn’t all bad – one viewer said, “thank you for being you [heart emoji]”.

Another gushed: “I like a pop star who makes an effort. She looks like a little Christmas tree fairy.”

A third tweeted: “Wow @AnneMarie you look stunning on @thismorning.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Katie Price crash
Katie Price pleads guilty to drink driving while disqualified during court appearance following crash
Carl Woods is the fiancé of Katie Price who was involved in a crash
Carl Woods breaks silence after Katie Price’s crash as he vows to ‘always be there’ for her
Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain: Susanna Reid leaves viewers ‘speechless’ with appearance
Denise Welch dad
Loose Women star Denise Welch ‘grief stricken’ as beloved dad dies after health battle
Kate middleton
After that Bond premiere, the most dazzling dresses Kate Middleton has ever worn
Married At First Sight UK: Tayah and Adam
Married At First Sight UK fans convinced Tayah and Adam are ‘forcing’ romance