Anne-Marie caused a stir on This Morning today (Wednesday Spetember 29) when she wore an eye-catching dress.

The Voice star and hit singer, 30, is known for her out-there outfits.

But today her choice of outfit was savaged by viewers on Twitter.

Singer Anne-Marie divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Anne-Marie on This Morning today

Anne-Marie visited the studio to plug her new autobiography, You Deserve Better.

She went on to tell hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby of her struggles during life.

Read more: Holly Willoughby gives ‘wedding vibes’ with angelic outfit on This Morning

“My whole thing, from young,” she said.

“Was that I wanted people to like me.

“But it was a bit scary when people looked at me.”

Viewers were quick to savage the dress (Credit: ITV)

What outfit did Anne-Marie wear?

She continued: “So it was a contradiction really in itself. But then I got into the [music] industry and there were more people to be want to liked by and more people looking at me.”

However, despite her honesty, it wasn’t Anne-Marie’s struggles that viewers zeroed in on.

It was her remarkable, full-flowing, all-white dress that dominated discussion among those watching.

While some hated it, many thanked her for staying true to herself.

Why is that Ann Marie wearing her great great grandmother's wedding dress 😳#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/kvOP9iQDK5 — 🤘⸸ 𝕸𝖆𝖙 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖓𝖊𝖉 ⸸🤘 (@MaidenWatford) September 29, 2021

Imagine the bog roll stock pile you could shove up that dress walking the aisles in tesco. #ThisMorning — lynzpatterson (@lynnesy01) September 29, 2021

The Michelin Man called hun, he wants his outfit back x #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 29, 2021

Reminds me of an angel i had on the top of my xmas tree once. Or the loo roll covers my mama used to have #thismorning — Jenny Wilson (@JenJoWilson) September 29, 2021

These spot the differences are getting harder and harder #thismorning pic.twitter.com/19nF5UUBDo — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 29, 2021

Nice to see she's come as a teapot cosy #thismorning — Not The 1 (@Not_The_1) September 29, 2021

Miss Haversham on now..#ThisMorning — Roland Legaunt (@LegauntRoland) September 29, 2021

How did viewers react to Anne-Marie’s outfit?

The comments began straight away on Twitter.

One said: “The Michelin Man called hun, he wants his outfit back x #thismorning.”

In addition, another japed: “Miss Havisham on now… #ThisMorning.”

Read more: This Morning viewers call out Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for using phones

“Nice to see she’s come as a teapot cosy,” a third quipped.

Subsequently, a fourth said: “Reminds me of an angel I had on the top of my Xmas tree once.

“Or the loo roll covers my mama used to have #thismorning.”

However, it wasn’t all bad – one viewer said, “thank you for being you [heart emoji]”.

Another gushed: “I like a pop star who makes an effort. She looks like a little Christmas tree fairy.”

A third tweeted: “Wow @AnneMarie you look stunning on @thismorning.”