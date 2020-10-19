This Morning viewers divided as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford take over for October half-term

This Morning viewers have been left divided as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have taken over during the half-term break.

The TV duo, both 60, are currently holding the fort on the ITV show while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are away for the week.

Announcing the news on Instagram yesterday (October 18), Eamonn told fans: “Yes , us … Mon – Thurs. October half term from 10am. I kid you not.”

This Morning viewers are divided over Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ruth shared a shot from inside the ITV studio ahead of the busy week.

She said: “It’s half term so me & him indoors @eamonnholmes are on @thismorning this week….hope you can join us @itv 10.00 – 12.30 #monday #thismorning #husband.”

What did This Morning fans say?

Most fans were thrilled by the news, with one writing: “I’m so excited! It is so much better with you guys.”

A second commented: “Love you two always make me smile.”

The TV duo have taken over during the half-term break (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “My favourite couple on This Morning.”

However, others weren’t as impressed.

One viewer complained: “Oh god not Ruth and her husband on all this week and next on #ThisMorning. Think I’ll watch Netflix.”

Another said: “Urrgghh, I not prepared for Ruth & Eamonn when I switched on #ThisMorning.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are currently on a break (Credit: ITV)

Where are Holly and Phillip?

Holly and Phil confirmed their temporary break last week.

The mother-of-three revealed she plans to read Phil’s new autobiography during the annual leave period.

Holly said: “It’s really hard in my household to sit down and actually read a book but half term next week this is my plan.”

Meanwhile, Phil is currently filming for his new festive show, How To Spend It Well At Christmas.

Eamonn and Ruth were joined by Matthew Wright on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Before filming could start, the show followed strict guidelines and Phil underwent a coronavirus test.

The star shared a series of videos to his Instagram Stories showing him having both a throat and nose swab.

