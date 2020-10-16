Phillip Schofield squirms as he undergoes coronavirus test on set of his show

Phillip Schofield squirmed as he had a coronavirus test on set of his show, How To Spend It Well At Christmas.

The This Morning presenter, 58, is filming for his new festive show in which he will try out gifts and gadgets to buy this Christmas.

However, before filming could start, the show followed COVID-19 guidelines and Phil underwent a test.

Phillip Schofield underwent a coronavirus test (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield undergoes coronavirus test

The star shared a series of videos to his Instagram Stories showing him having both a throat and nose swab.

He said: “Get ready,” as a health professional put the swab down his throat.

His face screwed up as he captioned the post: “Keeping #HowToSpendIt safe.”

In the next clip, Phil had a swab taken from his nose.

Phil squirmed as a nose swab was taken (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The health professional, Hannah, told him: “I’m just going to pop my hand behind your head so you don’t pull away because it’s natural to back away.”

As the swab went up Phil’s nose, he closed his eyes and squirmed.

All for a festive show. Merry fecking Christmas.

He said: “Oh god, oh god,” as he began coughing.

Phil wrote on the footage: “All for a festive show. Merry fecking Christmas.”

Earlier this year, Phil’s travel show How To Spend It Well On Holiday was pulled from ITV schedules due to coronavirus fears.

Phil recently released his memoir (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The star releases new book

At the time, Griff’s Great Australian Adventure replaced Phil and co-star Lucy Versamy’s holiday programme.

Meanwhile, more recently, Phil has been busy promoting his new book Life Is What You Make It – which was released on Thursday (October 15).

In the memoir, the presenter – who married Stephanie Lowe in 1993 – opened up about his mental health struggles over coming out as gay.

The star explained he couldn’t face filming This Morning one day and another he had to flee the set to be sick.

In addition, he said: “I had to come out. If I didn’t, the secret was going to give me a total breakdown … at best.”

Phil with his wife Stephanie (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield’s coming out struggles

Meanwhile, speaking about missing work one day, Phil added: “It was the first time my issues had spilled over into work.

“Another day I had to leave a fashion item to be sick. I now knew that I needed professional help.”

