Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford say they have had enough of Boris Johnson’s lack of clarity regarding lockdowns.

The famous This Morning couple have said that Brits deserve to know the truth about both lockdown measures and the current state of coronavirus in the UK.

In a recent article, they argued that dithering and last-minute lockdowns are causing Britons to doubt the government’s effectiveness.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes say they’ve had enough of confusing lockdown announcements (Credit: ITV)

What have Ruth and Eamonn said about lockdown?

Taking to their Daily Express column, the television presenters shared their joint annoyance at the recent tiered lockdowns.

They demanded: “Simply tell the public the truth, tell us how bad things are and tell us what we need to do to put it right – all of us – and all at the same time.”

And they argued that indecision on the government’s part has left many Brits afraid and indeed confused.

They explained: “Indecision, interpretation, interest pleasing, pandering to the electorate, trying to save the economy and jobs and occasionally just getting the choices wrong has led to many of us feeling confused and frightened to put a foot wrong, and asking what’s not clear, me or the rules?”

Further on, they wrote: “In short, public figures, please just all sing from the same hymn sheet – and remember, the less you say the more likely it is that we will pay attention when you do actually speak.”

This is by no means the first time Eamonn and Ruth have spoken about their concerns regarding lockdown.

Eamonn says he wants the government to provide more concise answers (Credit: SplashNews)

This Morning hosts ‘frightened’ over ‘indecision’

Back in May, Eamonn said he was finding lockdown rules and guidelines very confusing.

He said on This Morning: “My worry about all of this is having separate rules for England, Scotland, Wales – who just announced some this morning – and Northern Ireland.

“It can be more bespoke, the care and conditions can be more tailored. But it can also be more confusing as we talk about this generally.”

Meanwhile, Ruth said she feared for their son Jack, as he headed off to university.

Ruth says she fears for their son Jack at university amidst the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews)

She said she was most upset to drop him off and is also worried that his university could be put into lockdown.

Ruth said on Loose Women: “I’m alright now. We took him and he seems to be fine, seems to have settled in alright, but it’s a worry now with lockdown.”

However, she then admitted that lockdown won’t be so bad for university teens as they’ll still have their phones.

She added: “I was talking to my mum about it… my mum was saying it’s not too much of a hardship being locked in with your phone!”

