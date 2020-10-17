Katie Price and Carl Woods spark engagement rumours as he ‘splashes £10k on ring’

Katie Price and boyfriend Carl Woods have sparked engagement rumours as he reportedly splashed out £10,000 on a ring.

The couple’s relationship has been going from strength to strength over the last couple of months.

The mum-of-five has moved in with Carl and the pair have even got each other’s faces tattooed on their arms.

Will Katie Price’s boyfriend Carl propose?

According to reports, Carl spent £10,000 on a ring for Katie in Selfridges’ jewellery department.

The couple headed to the section on Friday and browsed rings.

A fellow shopper told The Sun Online: “Katie was pointing into the case and I overheard him say he spent £10,000 – but he said Katie was worth it.”

Meanwhile, a rep for Katie added: “The couple were in the jewellery department of Selfridges yesterday. Carl did make a purchase there.”

Katie and Carl recently did a joint interview with OK! Magazine where they discussed getting married and having children.

The former glamour model said: “We’re excited about everything; babies and marriage. I’ve even discussed it with my mum and what it will be like.

The couple were in the jewellery department of Selfridges yesterday.

“And I’ll change my name from Katie Price to Katie Woods – I’ve never done that before.”

However, Carl insisted he wouldn’t want to marry if Katie doesn’t change her name.

Meanwhile, Katie added: “People say I’ve been like this with exes but no, they were just dress rehearsals. What I have now with Carl is the real thing.”

Katie Price on having kids with Carl

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Katie admitted she would love multiple children with Carl.

A fan asked how many children she’d like with Carl to which Katie wrote: “As many as my body can take.

“To have all these little Woods running around… our amazing little creations.”

Katie has been married three times and has five children – Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six.

