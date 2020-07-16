This Morning viewers distracted by Dr Chris's teeth

This Morning's Dr Chris and his teeth distracted viewers during Thursday's show as he discussed the health headlines.

The show's resident doc was on with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to talk about what's been going on in the medical world.

As Chris was welcomed to This Morning via video link, Eamonn immediately joked: "Doctor, could you brush your hair before we begin?"

Eamonn joked about Dr Chris and his hair on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB fans not happy about Ben Shephard's Thursday replacement

Dr Chris said he's in two minds about getting it trimmed, but his wife is insistent he should get the chop as he "looks far younger with shorter hair."

But it wasn't his hair that caught viewers' eyes, it was his teeth!

Taking to social media they joked perhaps his teeth were still in quarantine.

This Morning viewers distracted by Dr Chris and his teeth

Dr Chris to his wife: “You could’ve reminded me to put my teeth in!” #ThisMorning — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) July 16, 2020

#ThisMorning When your teeth are social distancing.... — Lenzo Toggz 🛡️ (@LenzoToggz) July 16, 2020

Dr. Chris’ teeth are in quarantine right now - they’ll come back in about 14 days #thismorning pic.twitter.com/STV13aZP1z — Stevie Lowe (@SenorApple2014) July 16, 2020

#ThisMorning Dr Cris, When they said only groups of 6 or less can get together at the same time, they weren't talking about teeth! — Lenzo Toggz 🛡️ (@LenzoToggz) July 16, 2020

#ThisMorning Dr Chris teeth are self-isolating in London. — Lenzo Toggz 🛡️ (@LenzoToggz) July 16, 2020

#ThisMorning has Dr Chris forgot to put his teeth in? — Nikki D Thomas (@RealWelshViking) July 16, 2020

He needs to put his teeth in as well as brushing his hair ! #thismorning — pluseffect (@plus_effect) July 16, 2020

Dr Chris loses a tooth during lockdown

Dr Chris

At the time, he said: "I can't get a dentist appointment because it's not an emergency, which is fair enough."

Eamonn then quipped back: "It depends if being ugly is an emergency." Cheeky!

The health headlines with Dr Chris on This Morning

Dr Chris gave his opinion on the potential coronavirus vaccine.

"It is good news," Chris said, but he cautioned there could be a problem with the vaccine.

"Because this is a new virus, we don't know if a vaccine will have a longer term affect, whether the affect will wear off in time and if you might have to have a booster. Or how strong a response you get to the vaccine, is it strong enough to overcome the disease?"

Dr Chris is cautiously optimistic about the new coronavirus vaccine news (Credit: ITV)

He also spoke about the new symptom of COVID-19 that's been added to the list: a skin rash.

"The three main symptoms to look for are a fever, a cough and a change in taste or smell. Now the experts are saying there's a fourth important symptom and that is a skin rash."

Other headlines talked about were the highest number of smokers have quit in a decade, eating oily fish may protect the brain against air pollution damage, and a dissolving eye implant to help glaucoma patients.

Of the latter, Chris said: "It's quite remarkable."

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.