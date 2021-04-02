This Morning viewers were stunned by Janet Street-Porter’s background on a video appearance today.

The 74-year-old Loose Women panellist appeared on today’s show (Friday April 2) to discuss the new countryside code.

However, viewers were soon taken aback by the decor seen behind her.

Viewers weren’t sure about Janet’s decor (Credit: ITV)

Why was Janet Street-Porter on This Morning?

Janet appeared alongside Julia Bradbury to blast the new countryside code.

In a week that has seen Brits flock to parks after the easing of restrictions, open spaces have been covered with litter.

The new countryside code now comes in pamphlet form, but Janet – who lives in Norfolk – thought that doesn’t go far enough.

“Publishing a pamphlet won’t make any difference because wild camping has been encouraged by the media and it’s been going on for ages,” she said.

“I don’t think that producing a pamphlet is the answer.

“We need wardens in national parks and beauty spots issuing on the spot fines as people return to their cars.”

Viewers all had the same thoughts about Janet’s background (Credit: ITV)

What was Janet’s room like?

However, as Janet launched into her rant, viewers noticed her spartan choice of decor behind her in the Zoom call.

The room showed exposed beams and brickwork, as well as a concrete fireplace.

There was also a bed in the background, dressed in red linen.

However, viewers soon shared their thoughts, with some claiming that it looked more like a cellar than a bedroom.

Why is Janet sat in a derelict building? #ThisMorning — Liam | #Chromatica (@Liam_DASH) April 2, 2021

Why does Janet live in an abandoned farmhouse #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 2, 2021

Janet’s bedroom is in the cellar #ThisMorning — linda (@lindafraser852) April 2, 2021

Janet Street Porter: Live from the Dragons Den 😂😂 #ThisMorning — Nick (@Nick_George2) April 2, 2021

How did viewers react?

One viewer said on Twitter: “Bit of wallpaper ffs Janet, even a lick of paint. Come on woman!”

Another wrote: “Janet’s bedroom is in the cellar #ThisMorning.”

A third joked: “Janet Street-Porter: Live from the Dragon’s Den,” followed by two cry-laugh emojis.

“Why is Janet in an abandoned farmhouse?” another asked.

