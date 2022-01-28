This Morning viewers all distracted by the same thing today

This Morning viewers were left distracted during a serious interview on the show today (January 28).

On Friday’s episode of the ITV programme, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary sat down with two guests to discuss their remarkable story.

However, viewers couldn’t help but comment as a phone continuously went off mid-interview.

Alison and Dermot spoke to Leroy and James on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

The segment featured James Seymour and Leroy Smith.

Leroy, who was formerly a drug dealer, previously served time in prison after shooting a policeman in 1993.

He fired three shots, with one hitting James in the back.

Twenty years later the pair are now friends after James reached out to Leroy.

Speaking about the night, James said: “I saw Leroy struggling with my colleague and my colleague nearly had the better of Leroy.

“They were both on the ground on the pavement and then I saw Leroy pull a handgun out, managed to free a hand, pull a handgun out, hit my colleague in the leg. The gun fired, broke my colleague’s collar bone and Leroy told me to disappear.”

Leroy shared his story on the show today (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “As I turned around Leroy fired another shot which hit me about a centre metre from my spine. It went across the top of my kidney and ripped out the side.”

James explained that he received ongoing medical support following the incident.

Despite their unique story, viewers were left distracted during the chat.

How did ITV viewers respond?

Many took to Twitter to complain after hearing the constant pinging from a phone.

One shared: “Imagine not turning your phone off before you go on telly #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “What’s unbelievable is that one of these people hadn’t put their phone on silent! #ThisMorning.”

A third joked: “Some runner is getting fired. Why didn’t you make sure their phones were switched off! #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a fourth decalred: “Mute your phone #ThisMorning.”

A fifth asked: “Who’s phone is that and why isn’t it on silent? #ThisMorning.”

Mute your phone!

A sixth tweeted: “#ThisMorning turn your phone notifications off! Ding!”

Meanwhile, one believed that the pinging was coming from their own phone.

Alongside laughing emojis, they wrote: “Is that the lads phone pinging. I keep thinking its mine #ThisMorning.”

