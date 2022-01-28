This Morning today: Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary
TV

This Morning viewers all distracted by the same thing today

Alison and Dermot were interviewing guests about their unique story

By Rebecca Calderwood

This Morning viewers were left distracted during a serious interview on the show today (January 28).

On Friday’s episode of the ITV programme, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary sat down with two guests to discuss their remarkable story.

However, viewers couldn’t help but comment as a phone continuously went off mid-interview.

This Morning today
Alison and Dermot spoke to Leroy and James on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

The segment featured James Seymour and Leroy Smith.

Leroy, who was formerly a drug dealer, previously served time in prison after shooting a policeman in 1993.

He fired three shots, with one hitting James in the back.

Read more: Alison Hammond called out by James Haskell after This Morning gaffe

Twenty years later the pair are now friends after James reached out to Leroy.

Speaking about the night, James said: “I saw Leroy struggling with my colleague and my colleague nearly had the better of Leroy.

“They were both on the ground on the pavement and then I saw Leroy pull a handgun out, managed to free a hand, pull a handgun out, hit my colleague in the leg. The gun fired, broke my colleague’s collar bone and Leroy told me to disappear.”

This Morning today
Leroy shared his story on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond on doctor’s warning about her weight

He continued: “As I turned around Leroy fired another shot which hit me about a centre metre from my spine. It went across the top of my kidney and ripped out the side.”

James explained that he received ongoing medical support following the incident.

Despite their unique story, viewers were left distracted during the chat.

How did ITV viewers respond?

Many took to Twitter to complain after hearing the constant pinging from a phone.

One shared: “Imagine not turning your phone off before you go on telly #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “What’s unbelievable is that one of these people hadn’t put their phone on silent! #ThisMorning.”

A third joked: “Some runner is getting fired. Why didn’t you make sure their phones were switched off! #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a fourth decalred: “Mute your phone #ThisMorning.”

A fifth asked: “Who’s phone is that and why isn’t it on silent? #ThisMorning.”

Mute your phone!

A sixth tweeted: “#ThisMorning turn your phone notifications off! Ding!”

Meanwhile, one believed that the pinging was coming from their own phone.

Alongside laughing emojis, they wrote: “Is that the lads phone pinging. I keep thinking its mine #ThisMorning.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince Andrew news
Prince Charles and William ‘deeply shocked as Andrew wants to fight case before a jury’
David and Victoria return to Emmerdale tonight
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: David and Victoria return to the village
Strictly stars Rose AYling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
Strictly stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice dealt blow on tour
robert rinder makes holocaust tribute on the one show
The One Show viewers in tears as Robert Rinder shares family’s Holocaust history
Dancing On Ice 2022 star Ria Hebden
Dancing On Ice 2022: Bookies reveal favourite to leave next
Meena Paige Emmerdale
Emmerdale: How old is Meena actress Paige Sandhu? Is she leaving the soap?