This Morning host Alison Hammond was once warned by her doctor about her weight after a “dire” lockdown.

The presenter, 46, admitted the Covid-19 lockdown was dire for her “in terms of weight”.

Alison explained that she “couldn’t control my eating” or how much exercise she did.

What did This Morning star Alison Hammond say?

Speaking to The Sun last year, Alison said: “Lockdown was dire for me in terms of weight. I couldn’t control my eating or how much exercise I did.

“It got to a stage where my doctor said: ‘You’ve got to do something about this, Alison.'”

Alison went on to say: “I’ve never had health issues until then. It scared me because my mum had diabetes and I want to be there for my son.”

Alison said she decided to “do something about it” and started going to walks and cutting out sugar.

She admitted at the time that she felt “a lot better” and she wasn’t weighing herself.

She also revealed she was no longer pre-diabetic.

Alison has previously opened up about her weight and admitted in 2016 that she had to help her body by losing weight.

She told Bella magazine at the time: “My poor body might not be able to cope for much longer, so I have to help it out by taking weight off.

“I’d love to weigh 12 stone. That’s the ideal weight for my height – I’m 5ft 9in – but if I got to 15 stone and around a size 14 to 16, I’d be over the moon.”

Earlier this month, Alison opened up about her diet on This Morning and revealed her struggles at trying to introduce more vegan choices.

She said: “I’m going vegan a couple of days a week.

“It’s tough but I love it.”

