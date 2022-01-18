On This Morning today, viewers were left in a panic as they spotted a potential ‘fire hazard’.

Angela Clarke, 55, has collected a staggering 10,000 plastic carrier bags over the years.

She began her strange hobby in 1976, in the run-up to the Queen‘s Silver Jubilee.

At the time, she was an 11-year-old girl, when she began the hobby of collecting bags.

Angela appeared on the This Morning where she was interviewed by presenter Alison Hammond.

However, something troubling immediately caught the attention of viewers at home.

ITV viewers were worried about a fire hazard on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Angela, who was surrounded by her collection, had two candles lit. Viewers were panicked that disaster was about to strike even though it wasn’t clear if they were real candles.

“#ThisMorning ermmmm bit concerned by the bags sat basically next to / on her candle lanterns on the fireplace,” said one viewer.

Read more: This Morning viewers demand more of Josie Gibson as she replaces Alison Hammond

A second viewer tweeted: “Smart idea. Putting those candles there. With all those pre-fire regulations carrier bags #ThisMorning.”

“Watching the plastic bag collection lady. Please tell me those aren’t real candles next to her plastic bags. @thismorning #firehazhard,” added a third.

ITV viewers were worried disaster might strike on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Angela admitted that her husband has told her to stop adding to her collection.

“I’m not supposed to add anymore according to my husband but I just can’t resist,” she told ITV.

#ThisMorning ermmmm bit concerned by the bags sat basically next to / on her candle lanterns on the fireplace.. pic.twitter.com/QVpCsWWENf — #sofaspectator (@SofaSpectator) January 18, 2022

“If I see something and think that’s unusual, I’m going to add that to the collection. I used to collect every different one but now I only collect unusual or special ones like Jubilees.”

Despite the space they take up, Angela says she will never partway with her collection.

Read more: This Morning star Holly Willoughby supports Alison Hammond as she marks late mum’s death anniversary

In fact, her kids will go on to inherit them… but only if they want to.

She said: “They are still mine, they are my babies but I do joke with the kids that it’s up to them what they do with them.”

Were you nervous about the fire hazard on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.