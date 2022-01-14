This Morning viewers are desperate to see more of Josie Gibson on the show.

Josie stepped in today (January 14) to replace Alison Hammond on the ITV daytime show.

The former Big Brother star became a hit with This Morning viewers back in November after she replaced Holly Willoughby.

At the time, she hosted the show for three days while Holly was at home nursing a stomach bug.

She became such a hit that she made a comeback again just before Christmas with Vernon Kay.

And now, she’s back again to cover Alison who was taking “a day off” This Morning.

“Alison did say I could cover for her today,” Josie said. “As long as I get her a good birthday present.

“I know I went to her house empty-handed at Christmas but the presents did arrive after Christmas so I did get her something!”

This Morning viewers beg to see more Josie Gibson

Viewers were delighted to see Josie back on their screens, and many rushed to Twitter to share their joy.

One fan said: “QUEEN JOSIE IS BACK!!! @Josiestweet @thismorning #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “So good to see Josie back in the studio again. Partnered up with Dermot, she’s a breath of fresh air, love her. More josie please.”

Another urged ITV to have Josie on-screen more in the future, saying: “@Josiestweet you look stunning today on @thismorning & you are a brilliant presenter too. Hope to see you more in the studio.”

One said: “#ThisMorning Josie should replace Holly on a permanent basis.”

@thismorning so good to see josie back in the studio again.partnered up with dermot, shes a breathe of fresh air, love her. More josie please 😂❤ — kelly lane (@kellylane576) January 14, 2022

Another tweeted: “Absolutely loving the show today… Josie is just perfect with Dermot… please give her a permanent slot. Love her more than any other presenter on the show!”

Lots of viewers were loving the presenter’s look too.

One said: “OMG Josie you look amazing….we need to see you presenting the show alot more please.”

Another gushed: “Josie, you look beautiful. Loving your hair this morning.”

