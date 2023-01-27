Alison Hammond speaking on This Morning today
This Morning today: Alison Hammond called out by viewers as she suffers ’embarrassing’ blunder

Fans were quick to spot her mistake!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

This Morning today saw viewers call out Alison Hammond as she suffered an embarrassing blunder on the show.

The 48-year-old got her words mixed up at one point on the programme – and viewers were quick to poke fun.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning today
Alison made a blunder on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond makes blunder on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison and Dermot O’Leary return to host the show.

Towards the end of the show, Alison and Dermot spoke to Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner.

Jenna and Aidan are currently performing in a new play in London and were on the show to discuss it.

It was during this chat that Alison made her minor, yet noticeable blunder.

Speaking about the rehearsal period, Alison said: “I suppose you can really home in on your characters in that five weeks.

“Normally with television or film, you’ve done it haven’t you, and you can regret what you’ve done. But with this, you can really home in on these characters, can’t you?’

Alison Hammond speaking on This Morning today
Alison was mocked for her mistake (Credit: ITV)

Viewers poke fun at Alison

Whilst Jenna and Aidan didn’t look like they’d picked up on Alison’s mistake, viewers certainly had.

Many took to Twitter to poke fun at her.

“It’s hone-in, Alison. Not home-in,” one This Morning viewer snapped.

“Oh Jesus, how do you get to Alison’s age and not know that it’s ‘hone-in’ not ‘home-in’,” another then tweeted.

How do you get to Alison’s age and not know that it’s ‘hone-in’ not ‘home-in’?

Additionally, a third then said: “Hone, Alison, not home.”

“Alison: You can really ‘Home in’ [laughing emojis],” another corrected the star.

Carol Vorderman on This Morning today
Carol got flustered by Alison’s questioning today (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on This Morning today?

Elsewhere in today’s show, Carol Vorderman became a little flustered after being questioned about her sex life by Alison.

Reading out the news, Alison revealed that Carol has become a “high-end hun”.

“She’s like the top. She’s the queen,” Alison said.

Alison, Dermot, and Giles then listed a number of attributes that are said to qualify someone to be given the title of a “hun”.

“Maintains a great sex life. Is that true?” Alison then said.

“I can’t possibly comment!” Carol laughed.

“I bet half a dozen of people can vouch for that one!” Gyles then cheekily added.

Read more: This Morning under fire today for ‘tone-deaf’ segment amid cost of living crisis

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Alison’s 20th Year Anniversary Surprise! | This Morning

