Phillip Schofield and Kelly Hoppen talking on This Morning today
This Morning under fire today for ‘tone-deaf’ segment amid cost of living crisis

Kelly Hoppen offered her design advice

This Morning today sparked some complaints over a segment featuring interior designer Kelly Hoppen.

But it wasn’t Kelly who came under fire, it was some of the callers who had phoned in for her advice.

The show hosted a segment where viewers phoned in for advice on how to decorate rooms in their house.

Kelly Hoppen giving viewer advice on This Morning today
Kelly appeared on the show to offer her design advice (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

One person, Helen, phoned in to ask for advice on which colour she should paint her walls.

However, the stunning and spacious room caught the attention of hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

It’s an absolutely stunning room.

Phil said: “It’s a beautiful room! I love that.”

Helen replied: “Oh, thanks Phil!”

Holly added: “Gorgeous, gorgeous.”

Photo of viewer's house on This Morning today
Helen showed off her home, which Holly branded “gorgeous” (Credit: ITV)

Kelly said: “It’s an absolutely stunning room.”

Helen’s bathroom in her home was then shown on screen as the hosts gushed again.

Phil said: “Oh look at this!” as Holly added: “You don’t need anything doing in that room.”

Earlier, the trio had spoken to Nina who wanted advice on how to decorate her TV room.

Some viewers watching weren’t impressed with the segment, with many hitting out at the homes chosen.

Phil, Holly and Kelly Hoppen looking at This Morning viewer's home today
Phil and Holly were stunned by the home (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say on Twitter?

One person said: “This Morning is tone-deaf. Why are you showing a segment of rich people decorating their mansions, and then also having a segment where you talk about how to reduce your food intake to £10 a week to combat the cost of living? How is this real life?”

Another tweeted: “Any chance of no privileged callers??”

A third commented: “These chuffing houses no cost of living with these people.”

However, others were stunned by the homes as one said: “Wow! Love that home,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Elsewhere on This Morning, Phil recently had to playfully tell Holly to be “professional” as she giggled before an interview with a guest.

Read more: This Morning today: Phillip Schofield risks reigniting ‘queue-gate’ with ‘brave’ comment about Holly Willoughby

As Holly got the giggles over accidentally calling stovies “tovies”, Phil told her: “Try and be professional!”

Turning to actress Sarah Parish, he added: “So sorry, what a rubbish introduction!”

