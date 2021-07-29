This Morning viewers in hysterics over guest’s remark about Eamonn Holmes’ appearance

On This Morning today, Eamonn Holmes was left giggling as a guest made a comment about his “little round Irish face”.

Star Trek actor William Shatner appeared on Thursday’s show to speak with Eamonn.

William spoke about his new show, I Don’t Understand, when he made the remark about Eamonn’s appearance.

William made a comment about Eamonn’s “little round Irish face” (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Speaking about his show, the actor said: “It’s about anything I don’t understand, so it leaves it open to any subject.

Read more: This Morning viewers emotional as Holly Willoughby returns to the show for special reason

“I’m talking about mysteries, [I’m talking to this] television right now… and you know what a miracle this Zoom is?

“I’m talking to you across the water. I’m hearing you and you look beautiful with you’ve got a little round Irish face and I’m delighted to see it!”

Eamonn found the comment on This Morning funny today (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn giggled at the comment and This Morning viewers also found it hilarious.

One person said on Twitter: “William Shatner loves your little round Irish face!” followed by laughing face emojis.

Another wrote today: “Little round Irish face,” also alongside laughing face emojis.

A third added: “LMFAO [at] little round Irish face!”

One said, “Eamonn’s round Irish face,” with laughing faces.

William appeared on Thursday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on the show today?

Meanwhile, Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford are hosting the daytime programme over the summer.

They’re filling in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as they enjoy their annual break.

However, on the show today, Holly returned for a surprise appearance.

The mum-of-three had a chat with nine-year-old Sophie, who has a rare form of incurable cancer.

Sophie has created a bucket list, and one of her wishes was to appear on This Morning.

Holly appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn and Ruth gave Sophie a hamper of branded goodies before surprising her with a video call with her favourite star, Holly.

Holly told her: “It’s so lovely to meet you. I am so sorry I can’t be there but when I heard you were coming on the show, I was like ‘right, I want to be there.’

Read more: 7 times This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes gave us couple goals

“I wish I could be there. I am sending you a big, virtual cuddle.”

Holly then gave her a tiara she wore in the This Morning panto and her water bottle from when she hosted I’m A Celebrity.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.