This Morning today (November 1) saw viewers call for the show to ban a regular feature on the show,

Many were furious that the feature keeps being repeated, despite a many viewers fearful over the cost-of-living crisis.

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw not one, not two, but three celebrities appear on the show to discuss their new books.

First up was climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The 19 year old was on the show to discuss the climate emergency, as well as her new book – The Climate Book.

Next up was Happy Monday’s member and former Dancing On Ice star Bez.

The 58-year-old musician was on the programme to discuss his latest memoir – Buzzin’: The Nine Lives of a Happy Monday.

The star promised there would be plenty of new stories in this book as his memory has been jogged.

Last up was Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll.

The 67-year-old Irish actor was also on the show to plug his new book.

His new autobiography – Call Me Mrs Brown – was released last month and focuses on his journey from his life in Dublin to becoming a star.

This Morning today viewers slam the show

Viewers weren’t impressed with the number of book plugs on the show today.

Many took issue with the fact that the show was promoting all these new books when many viewers are struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

“Ban new book plugs on #ThisMorning it’s a #CostOfLivingCrisis you [bleeps]!” one viewer ranted.

“Another bloody book? #ThisMorning must think we all have bookshelves that hold hundreds and hundreds of books,” another said.

“Another one with a book to plug, it must be almost Christmas,” a third wrote.

“Three books being advertised today. That’s what it’s going to be like from now until Christmas,” another said.

“Christmas is coming….everyone has a book out!!” a fifth groaned.

Viewers turned off yesterday

Yesterday’s edition of the show came under fire from viewers too.

Yesterday’s show saw the show undergo a Halloween makeover.

Holly Willoughby dressed as Wednesday Addams whilst her co-host, Phillip Schofield, dressed up as Uncle Fester.

The studio was also transformed into the Addams Family residence at 001 Cemetery Lane.

If producers were hoping that viewers would like what they’d done with yesterday’s show, they were sadly mistaken.

Many took to Twitter to issue damning verdicts on the show.

“Infantile and not funny in the slightest. Turned off,” one viewer tweeted.

“Utter self-indulgent rubbish this morning, turned it off after a few mins,” another ranted.

“British TV reaches an all-time low. Please cancel this awful programme, ITV. Switching off now,” a third wrote.

Some liked what they’d done with the show though.

“Loved every minute of This Morning today well done,” one viewer wrote.

