This Morning viewers ’turn off’ as Halloween show branded ‘lowest point in broadcasting’

This Morning viewers were unimpressed and branded the Halloween themed show ‘a low point’ in TV today.

The ITV daytime show created its own version of the Addams Family, with Phillip Schofield as Uncle Fester and Holly Willoughby as daughter Wednesday.

A full cast of stars took part as Alison Hammond as Morticia Addams welcomed viewers to a ‘gloriously gloomy day’.

The studio was transformed into the Addams family’s residence 001 Cemetery Lane.

But some of those watching did not receive the show as producers had hoped.

Halloween on This Morning

They took to Twitter in their droves to deliver some damning verdicts.

The canned laughter, the mix between acting and then not, the accents. Not for me.

One wrote: “Infantile and not funny in the slightest. Turned off.”

A second said: “No good, got to turn off. The canned laughter, the mix between acting and then not, the accents. Not for me.”

And another commented: “Utter self indulgent rubbish this morning, turned it off after a few mins.”

Another said: “British TV reaches an all time low. Please cancel this awful programme, ITV. Switching off now.”

However, others loved the Halloween themed show as one gushed: “The @thismorning Halloween special is brilliant. Well done everyone.”

Another added: “@thismorning loved This Morning!! Brilliant!!”

One tweeted: “Loved every minute of This Morning today well done.”

Other cast members included in the line-up were regular presenter Josie Gibson, who was unrecognisable as Lurch the butler and Phil Vickery as Grandmama.

Regular fashion presenter Gok Wan was the family’s son Pugsley and Gyles Brandreth starred as Cousin Itt.

Steve Wilson became Gomez Addams while Nik and Eva Speakman played Cousin Crimp.

Even the guests didn’t escape the brushes of the makeup department.

Peter Andre was branded the ‘Mysterious Ghoul’, a pun about his cheesy nineties hit Mysterious Girl while Matthew Wright was dressed as the family’s pet lion, Kitty Kat.

And Carol Vorderman was announced as Carol ‘Voldemort’, in a nod to the Harry Potter villain.

Holly Willoughby’s Halloween costume

Blonde-haired Holly wore a black wig for the role, which became another talking point.

But this time fans were complimentary about the change.

Holly wore black plaits with a fringe and a polka-dot dress with a large white collar.

She took to Instagram before the show aired to share her transformation with fans.

“Hello Monday… it’s Wednesday,” she said.

Fans loved the look and gushed over Holly’s hair as one commented: “Your hair looks so nice dark.”

A second said: “You really suit dark hair!”

And another said: “Fabulous you guys look amazing.”

Celebrity friend Abbey Clancy commented: “Oh my god, I love this,” with heart emojis.

During one segment of the show today, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Holly swearing on live TV.

Looking shocked at her faux pas, the wide-eyed presenter quickly clamped her hand over her mouth and apologised.

