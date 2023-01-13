This Morning today (Friday, January 13) saw Alison Hammond announce a brand-new TV role that she’s got coming up soon.

The 47-year-old presenter made the announcement during Michael McIntyre’s appearance on the show.

Dermot and Alison spoke to Michael McIntyre today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond makes big announcement on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison make an exciting announcement.

Her announcement came during her and Dermot O’Leary’s interview with comedian Michael McIntyre.

Michael, 46, was on the show to discuss the return of his show, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

“Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is back!” Alison announced.

“Star-studded line-up – Lewis Capaldi, Peter Crouch, Jonathan Ross, and of course, not forgetting, Ms Alison Hammond,” Dermot said.

“Hammo in!” Michael declared, drawing laughter from Alison.

“It’s set to be a corker!” Dermot said.

Viewers weren’t impressed with Alison’s news (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Alison’s news

Alison and Dermot seemed excited over her role on Michael’s new show. However, some viewers weren’t.

“Of course Alison is a guest on Michael’s show, is there anything her or Judi Love hasn’t been on yet?” one viewer moaned.

“Oh god Alison’s on Michael’s show,” a second tweeted.

She’s everywhere…

“She’s everywhere… [eye-roll emoji],” a third replied.

“What is the viewing demographic for this Michael McIntyre show? – I know it’s not aimed at me,” another sniped.

Others were happier for Alison as she shared her news, though.

“Can’t wait to watch!” declared one.

And here at ED!, we couldn’t agree more!

Alison opened up about a heartbreaking tragedy today (Credit: ITV)

Alison opens up on This Morning today

Elsewhere in today’s show, Alison bravely opened up about a heartbreaking tragedy that happened to her.

During the show, Alison and Dermot hosted a live phone-in for viewers to discuss their concerns over Friday 13th.

It was during this phone-in that Alison opened up.

“It’s the day my mum passed away, in bed, 13… and we buried her on February 13. It’s just literally come to me,” she said.

“And we did it on the 13th because I just thought why not? So I don’t associate it with anything bad, it was a lovely funeral,” she continued.

Dermot then placed a comforting hand on his friend’s arm as the conversation continued.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

