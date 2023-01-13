This Morning today saw Alison Hammond relive a heartbreaking family tragedy during a phone-in on the show.

The 47-year-old presenter was quickly comforted by her co-host as she bravely opened up.

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison and her co-host, Dermot O’Leary, host a phone-in.

The fan-favourite duo were joined by the Speakmans during the live chat with viewers who called in.

At the beginning of the show, Alison shared some bad news with viewers – there are two Friday the 13ths happening this year.

As a result, today’s phone-in was Friday the 13th orientated, with viewers ringing in to discuss their Friday 13th concerns.

The Speakmans urged This Morning viewers to “banish” their superstitions about the dreaded day.

They also urged viewers to note good things that happen on Friday 13th.

It was during all this talk that Alison made a heartbreaking confession.

Alison Hammond opens up on This Morning today

As they spoke about all things Friday 13th, Alison said: “Do you know what? It’s just reminded me. It’s the 13th of January today isn’t it?

Alison then continued: “It’s the day my mum passed away, in bed, 13… and we buried her on February 13. It’s just literally come to me.”

She then continued, saying: “And we did it on the 13th because I just thought why not? So I don’t associate it with anything bad, it was a lovely funeral.”

I don’t associate it with anything bad.

“Sorry, it’s literally just come to me,” she said.

“No, it’s alright,” Dermot said as he placed a comforting hand on Alison’s arm.

Phillip Schofield slammed over Prince Harry comment

In other This Morning-related news, Phillip Schofield (and the show itself) came under fire from viewers yesterday.

During yesterday’s show, Prince Harry was discussed. The show’s hosts and guests were speculating what’s next for the Duke of Sussex.

“You would hope that now the line has been drawn, you move on, you shut up and you crack on with your charity work,” Phillip said.

They then ended the segment by telling viewers to “be kind”. However, it’s safe to say that viewers weren’t impressed.

“Be kind, really after you trash Harry again,” one viewer tweeted.

“So shows like #ThisMorning #LooseWomen & #GMB preach be kind but yet slag off Harry & Meghan all the while,” another then wrote.

