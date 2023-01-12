This Morning viewers make same complaint today over Prince Harry debate: ‘Hypocrites!’

This Morning today (Thursday, January 12) saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discuss Prince Harry once again.

However, they soon came under fire for some of the comments made, with some viewers going so far as to brand them “hypocrites”.

Holly and Phillip discussed Prince Harry on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Phillip and Holly discuss Prince Harry’s book yet again.

During the discussion, Holly and Phillip posed the question of whether Harry will be welcome at King Charles’ coronation later this year.

They also speculated on what is next for the Duke of Sussex.

The line has been drawn, you move on, you shut up and you crack on.

“Is he now going to be the go-to guy to talk about being inside the royal family?” a guest asked. “I don’t think he is!” Holly replied.

“You would hope that now the line has been drawn, you move on, you shut up and you crack on with your charity work,” Phillip said.

Following the segment, Holly and Phillip urged viewers to “be kind”. This didn’t sit well with viewers.

Phillip and Holly were slammed by fans (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today viewers slam Phillip and Holly

Viewers of the show were not impressed with the duo’s comments.

“Be kind, really after you trash Harry again,” one viewer tweeted.

“‘We should be kind…’ until it comes to Harry and Meghan! Hypocrites,” another ranted.

“So shows like #ThisMorning #LooseWomen & #GMB preach be kind but yet slag off Harry & Meghan all the while,” a third wrote.

“Oh the irony of saying ‘be kind’ moments after slagging off Harry again,” another said.

Viewers switched off the other day (Credit: ITV)

Viewers switch off as Harry discussed again

This isn’t the first time this week that This Morning has come under fire for discussing Prince Harry.

On Tuesday (January 10), viewers switched off as Harry’s new book was discussed once again on the show.

“Please can we move on from this story? Enough is enough,” one viewer tweeted.

“More prince Harry crap, time to switch over!” another said.

“Had enough of #thismorning 5 minutes in,” a third wrote.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

