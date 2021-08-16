This Morning viewers were left divided earlier today (August 16), as a guest promoted her jewellery line made from breast milk.

On Monday’s edition of the ITV show, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were joined by Alison Hawthorn.

The mum-of-two started her own handcrafted jewellery business during lockdown.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford spoke to Alison Hawthorn on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

During the segment, she explained that she wanted to use her own breast milk as a keepsake to mark her own journey.

At the time, Alison was breastfeeding her twin sons.

She told the This Morning hosts: “I breastfed my kids for a year and I wanted something to celebrate our feeding journey.”

After making herself a keyring out of her own breastmilk, Alison started to offer her services online.

To make the jewellery, at least 10ml of expressed breastmilk is needed.

Alison then boils the milk before leaving it to dry.

Alison started her unusual business during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

She added: “People send their breast milk to me in the post. It’s really quite resilient.”

Alison has since been inundated with other requests, including pet and human hair, teeth and umbilical cords.

Eamonn, 61, appeared fascinated by the process.

He joked: “I always regret when I got my hips replaced that I didn’t keep them.

“You’d have mounted something for me, wouldn’t you?”

However, viewers at home appeared divided over the segment.

How did viewers respond?

On Twitter, one said: “Breast milk as jewellery? Ewwww gross! Where do they find these people? #ThisMorning.”

A second complained: “My breakfast has just come back up.”

A third added: “Don’t fancy wandering around with breast milk on a chain.”

Another shared: “Making jewellery out breast milk. How is this even a thing?”

A fifth tweeted: “Can’t work out if this is great idea or just strange thing to do with breast milk #ThisMorning.”

Don’t fancy wandering around with breast milk on a chain

A sixth commented: “Jewellery made out of breast milk? Sod off.”

However, one wrote: “Such a special way to remember our journey, here is my breastmilk ring that also has a lock of hair from my little boys 1st haircut.”

A second agreed: “I think it’s a gorgeous idea. I’ll be getting something made when my breastfeeding journey with my son Maverick comes to an end. Hopefully will be a few years off yet.”

