This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna has married her beau Harry Herbert in a lavish ceremony.

Clodagh, 46, and Harry, 62, tied the knot at Highclere Castle on Saturday (August 14).

Among the guests were Love Island host Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Stirling.

Clodagh and Harry tied the knot on Saturday (Credit: Photo by DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock)

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna gets married!

In images obtained by the MailOnline, Clodagh wore a stunning lace dress, featuring a v-neckline, floral white embroidery around the waist and lace sleeves.

Meanwhile, Harry – who is the Queen’s godson – looked dapper in a morning suit with a cream waistcoat and blue tie.

Their wedding venue, Highclere Castle, holds a sentimental value as it’s the fictional Downton Abbey and birth place of aristocrat Harry.

Clodagh is a regular on This Morning (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The newlyweds were all smiles as they left St Michael and All Angels church following the ceremony.

They then shared a kiss on the steps of the church before heading off to their reception on a horse drawn carriage.

When did Clodagh and Harry get engaged?

The couple met in 2017 and got engaged last year.

At the time, Clodagh announced the happy news on social media.

Clodagh and Harry became engaged last year (Credit: ITV)

She said on Instagram in October: “We got engaged! We are over the moon with happiness and thank everybody for the lovely warm wishes.”

Meanwhile, Clodagh told The Today Show on RTÉ One: “We are so happy, we got engaged about six weeks ago.

“We moved in together about two and a half years ago.”

Earlier this month, Clodagh admitted she was a “bundle of nerves” ahead of her wedding day.

During a cooking segment on This Morning, the chef told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: “I’m a bundle of nerves.

What did Clodagh say?

“I’m nervous about walking down the aisle and everyone looking at me, I’m just nervous about everything.

“I’m so excited to see my family though, and to get married.”

Ruth said: “Harry, you’re a good man for taking her on.”

Clodagh and Harry currently live in Broadspear, which is nestled on the grounds of Highclere Park.

