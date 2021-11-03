This Morning viewers today (November 3) slammed the show over its apparent “hypocrisy” during climate week.

ITV and other UK broadcasters are currently participating in climate week to raise awareness of issues during the COP26 conference.

As a result, there are lots more greener topics being discussed across a variety of shows including This Morning.

However, that appeared to go out of the window entirely today.

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield introduced a Christmas segment where they unveiled the best toys for this year.

This Morning viewers hit back at the toy segment on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers slam ‘irony’ of toys segment

The studio was filled with Christmas trees and decorations as they discussed what kids will be demanding this year.

As a result, many viewers rushed to Twitter to hit back at the “irony” of advertising lots of plastic items.

#ThisMorning showing the best toys this Christmas so many of them cheap crap plastic made in China, actually not even that cheap but all of it destined to land fill..😞 — CraiginWales Save the word Mother. (@ghost_wales) November 3, 2021

Top toys for Christmas. Loads of plastic as #ThisMorning virtue signals in a forest about reducing your carbon footprint. The irony. pic.twitter.com/CLpUZC9ODy — Liam T (@Hyther12) November 3, 2021

One viewer said: “Lots of plastic tat being suggested as Christmas presents on #ThisMorning. This week with climate change in mind is not the time to promote plastic tat!”

“Top toys for Christmas. Loads of plastic as #ThisMorning virtue signals in a forest about reducing your carbon footprint. The irony,” ranted a second viewer.

Fans said the toy segment on This Morning made no sense during climate week (Credit: ITV)

A third tweeted: “#ThisMorning More plastic crap, thought they were all about saving the planet?”

“#ThisMorning showing the best toys this Christmas so many of them cheap crap plastic made in China, actually not even that cheap but all of it destined to landfill,” said a fourth viewer at home.

Lots of plastic tat being suggested as Christmas presents on #ThisMorning. This week with climate change in mind is not the time to promote plastic tat. — Sarah Stiffin (@SarahStiffin) November 3, 2021

Not meaning to be a bah humbug. And not sure what the alternative is. But re climate week, most of this is plastic that will be tossed away once novelty wears off. #thismorning — mci (@MCIJ13) November 3, 2021

A fifth said: “Not meaning to be a bah humbug. And not sure what the alternative is. But re climate week, most of this is plastic that will be tossed away once the novelty wears off. #thismorning”.

“#ThisMorning constantly push its viewers to buy [bleep]. New make-up, home accessories, clothes and now Xmas toys – which I bet are lumps of plastic that kids will get fed up of within a week. They tell us to be conscious of climate change?” added another annoyed viewer.

What else has happened at COP26?

Meanwhile, This Morning isn’t the only daytime show to have been impacted by COP26.

Loose Women star Kaye Adams revealed yesterday (November 2) how police at the COP26 summit stopped and questioned her.

