Holly Willoughby has addressed the “difficult time” she went through following claims she was feuding with co-star Phillip Schofield.

Reports claimed in late 2019 that the This Morning pair were caught up in “toxic” situation affecting the ITV show.

One tabloid even suggested the relationship between the two stars had become ‘strained’.

Holly Willoughby has presented the ITV daytime show alongside Phillip Schofield since 2009 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

According to The Sun, a source alleged Phil was ‘jealous’ over Holly’s success ‘filling in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity‘.

However, amid further claims concerning Phillip, ITV denied the “malicious gossip”.

And in a statement, a spokesperson even went as far to insist that Holly and Phillip’s professional and personal relationship was as strong as ever.

They said: “Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”

Rumours indicated production staff had complained of a “toxic” atmosphere behind the scenes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Holly Willoughby said about her ‘difficult time’ with Phillip Schofield?

Speaking with Fearne Cotton, Holly revealed that despite reports floating around about them, both she and Phil ‘knew the truth’.

She also indicated she takes confidence from ‘knowing her truth’ – and has no wish to second guess herself.

Podcaster Fearne wondered on her Happy Place show how her pal had coped with such speculation.

Fearne said: “I was watching from afar when you’ve got every person in the press saying that you and Phillip are having a ‘tough time’. And meanwhile you’re great friends and there was no arguments.

“I thought: ‘I couldn’t cope with that.’ There’s no way. I would be going: ‘Hello! We’re best friends! Leave me alone!’ I wouldn’t cope.”

Fearne added: “I don’t have the inner strength to shut shop and go: ‘Think what you like.’ I’m not there yet. No way.”

Phillip and Holly as he came out on TV in February 2020 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘I have to hold on to my truth’

Holly responded by admitting the period was tough for her.

She said: “It’s a funny one, isn’t it?

That was a particularly difficult time.

“Don’t get me wrong, like, it is difficult. That was a particularly difficult time. Of course. For many reasons.

“But I think, and I remember having this conversation with Phil at the time, it was like: ‘But we know’.”

Holly continued: “I have to believe that, that as long as you know, inside, and you know the truth – you know your truth – then everything’s got to be ok. It has to be.

“And I have to hold on to that. I can’t start questioning that.”

Addressing the rumours at the time, Phillip praised Holly as ‘the sister her never had’, which he repeated during his emotional coming out on TV in February 2020.

