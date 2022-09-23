This Morning viewers baffled by host Alison Hammond’s difficulties

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary return to host their usual Friday slot today (Friday, September 23).

Viewers were happy to see the duo back but were left baffled by Alison’s difficulties in pronouncing a certain word.

Dermot and Alison returned to the show today (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison and Dermot return to host the show following a summer break.

“I’m so happy to be back!” Alison said at the start of today’s show.

“It’s so lovely to see you,” she said as Dermot gave her a big hug.

During the show, the duo spoke to music legend Shania Twain, Coronation Street stars Mikey North and Millie Gibson, and welcomed on a woman who can interpret your dreams.

However, it wasn’t any of those chats that grabbed viewers’ chats – it was a segment about Elvis Presley.

On today’s show, Josie Gibson was in Porthcawl attending the world’s biggest Elvis festival, and the way that Alison was pronouncing the iconic American singer’s name was baffling some viewers.

Alison struggled with her pronunciation (Credit: ITV)

Alison’s baffling difficulties on This Morning today

Rather than saying “Elvis”, Alison seemed to be saying “Alvis” instead.

The way she was pronouncing his name could well be down to her Brummie accent, however, viewers didn’t let that stop them from cruelly poking fun at her on Twitter.

The Alvis festival looks like fun!

“Alison .. who is Alvis?” one viewer tweeted.

“Who the [bleep] is Alvis???” another asked.

“Who’s Alvis, Alison?” a third asked.

“The Alvis festival looks like fun!” another joked.

Alison and Dermot are firm fan favourites on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Alison Hammond and Dermot’s return

Today saw Alison and Dermot replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the show, and fans couldn’t be happier.

“WOW! What a completely different feel #ThisMorning tells you everything you need to know,” one viewer tweeted.

“Alison and Dermot make me so happy,” another said.

“Keep these two as full-time presenters!” a third urged This Morning.

“It’s so lovely to see Alison and Dermot on This Morning. They’ve been open that at first it was hard for them to strike a relationship but just look at them now! The show is just so much better without #PhilipScofield & #HollyWilloughby,” another viewer wrote.

“Alison and Dermot need to be presenting #thismorning every day. I LOVE Alison’s laugh she’s fantastic,” a fifth wrote.

Calls for Dermot and Alison to host the show full-time come after Holly and Phillip were allegedly spotted “skipping” the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state.

A petition has since been launched calling for them to be axed from the show. At the time of writing, it has received over 66,000 signatures.

Read more: Holly Willoughby breaks social media silence following ‘queue-jumping’ scandal

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of Alison’s pronunciation difficulties on This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!