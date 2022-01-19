This Morning viewers all had the same complaint as Clodagh McKenna appeared in Switzerland today (January 19).

The chef swapped the ITV studio for the Swiss Alps to cook up a cheese fondue.

However, some viewers took issue with Clodagh’s snowy surroundings.

Clodagh McKenna hosted This Morning from Switzerland today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Clodagh McKenna in Switzerland

Clodagh appeared delighted ahead of demonstrating her delicious fondue recipe.

The chef had to take four ski lifts to get to where she was hosting from.

Phillip Schofield told her: “Amazing. That looks fantastic.”

Read more: Who is This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna married to and what’s his royal connection?

Turning to Rochelle Humes, he added: “All week we’ve had people on the show who’ve been in places where we’d want to be.”

It comes after Lisa Snowden recently flew to Dubai for the show’s competition segment.

Rochelle responded: “Yeah, it’s very true. It looks absolutely gorgeous.”

Phillip appeared jealous as Clodagh made fondue in the Swiss Alps (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Gino D’Acampo demands hosting role as fans issue plea



Later on, Clodagh went on to make her ultimate comfort cheese fondue.

The chef is currently filming a brand new travel series, and took a break to shoot the live link.

However, some viewers were far from happy.

How did This Morning viewers respond to Clodagh’s segment?

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to complain over Clodagh travelling abroad.

One said: “She does not need to be in the Swiss Alps ffs #ThisMorning.”

A second wrote: “Explain to me again why Clodagh needs to be up a mountain in the Alps just to make melted cheese??”

More hypocrisy from #ThisMorning – sending a chef across the continent for a cookery item, despite pledging to cut their carbon footprint. — Charlie Gaze (@Charlie_Gaze) January 19, 2022

She does not need to be in the Swiss Alps ffs 🤬🤬 #Thismorning — “So 2022..Up ya Game !!”🤨 (@Rise_and_grind7) January 19, 2022

And she couldn’t have done this in the kitchen because…? #thismorning — Alice (@alice2127) January 19, 2022

Explain to me again why Clodagh needs to be up a mountain in the Alps just to make melted Cheese?? #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Rwe57yoKSK — The Ghost of RETROBOY (@R3TRO8OY) January 19, 2022

All the itv presenters are flying off everywhere lately just to cook melted cheese or do a competition so much for saving planet eh? #thismorning — ✧𝒱𝒾𝒸𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒶✧🎭🎸 (@Miss_Vix88) January 19, 2022

What happened to #ThisMorning lecturing us about saving the planet when they're flying people here, there and everywhere around the world for a few minutes piece to camera? — Dayjur (@Dayjur11) January 19, 2022

In addition, a third penned: “And she couldn’t have done this in the kitchen because?”

A fourth tweeted: “More hypocrisy from #ThisMorning. Sending a chef across the continent for a cookery item, despite pledging to cut their carbon footprint.”

More hypocrisy from This Morning!

Another shared: “All the ITV presenters are flying off everywhere lately just to cook melted cheese or do a competition so much for saving planet eh?”

Furthermore, a sixth added: “What happened to #ThisMorning lecturing us about saving the planet. They’re flying people here, there and everywhere around the world for a few minutes.”

‘Love a cheese fondue!’

However, others loved Clodagh’s live segment from the Alps.

Defending the segment, one said: “Looking at this outdoor cooking & thinking I’d love to go bombing down the slopes in a sledge!”

A second added: “Love a cheese fondue!”

Looking at this outdoor cooking & thinking I'd love to go bombing down the slopes in a sledge!! 😂#thismorning pic.twitter.com/KXlXLbPdwh — Stewart. (@StewTRob) January 19, 2022

ED! has contacted ITV for comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.