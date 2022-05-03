This Morning viewers fed up of Vanessa Feltz talking about sex life

This Morning viewers declared today that they were fed up with Vanessa Feltz talking about her sex life following her appearance.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to slam the 60-year-old, with many making it clear that they’re tired of hearing about it.

The 60-year-old was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed Vanessa onto the show.

The 60-year-old was on to take part in the daily phone-in, in which members of the public rang in to talk about their issues.

During the call-in, some viewers phoned up to talk about how they wanted to feel more confident and sexy with their partners – advice that Vanessa was happy to give.

Vanessa, as always, threw a few of her own experiences into the mix too during the phone-in.

However, whilst giving a bit of personal background may have helped the callers, some viewers were unimpressed.

Viewers slammed Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to moan about the fact that Vanessa was talking about her sex life on This Morning… again.

“Don’t think I can stomach Vanessa talking about her sex life for the 53565th time,” one viewer said.

“Oh lovely, Vanessa talking sex again. Has she no shame or respect?!” another wrote.

“Vanessa with a spice up your sex life phone in, AGAIN,” a third groaned.

“Stop talking about sex!” another wrote.

Vanessa annoyed viewers last week (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time that viewers have taken issue with Vanessa’s behaviour on the show.

A couple of weeks ago, a picture of French President Macron showing off a bit of chest was released.

Vanessa was a big fan of the picture – as she made very clear on the show.

“I remember when you used to yearn to run your fingers through a gorgeous lustrous chestful of hair,” she said. “Gorgeous. I love all that.”

However, viewers at the time weren’t impressed with Vanessa’s gushing over the French President.

“Can Vanessa please calm tf down at everything!” one viewer moaned.

“Vanessa Feltz on #thismorning, [bleep] dear, calm down, #Macron #hairychest,” another said.

