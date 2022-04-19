Vanessa Feltz has been told to “calm down” by This Morning viewers today (Tuesday, April 19) following her behaviour over a new picture of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The 60-year-old was getting a bit excited about the snap – but it doesn’t look like viewers shared her enthusiasm for the Frenchman.

Vanessa was on the show today to discuss the news (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning

During today’s edition of This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were joined by Vanessa and Matthew Wright.

Together, the four of them discussed some of the day’s biggest headlines – as well as a new picture of President Macron that’s gained some attention.

Ahead of the second round of voting in the French presidential elections, Macron’s official photographer released a series of snaps of the president.

One picture that has caught the attention of many shows Macron relaxing on a sofa with his sleeves rolled up and his shirt unbuttoned a little.

Due to his shirt being unbuttoned, some of the president’s chest hair can be seen. This was the picture that was being discussed on today’s show.

Vanessa was a big fan of the new snap of President Macron (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What happened on This Morning today?

Vanessa was quick to let everyone know that she was a fan of President Macron’s chest hair.

“I remember when you used to yearn to run your fingers through a gorgeous lustrous chestful of hair,” she said.

“Gorgeous. I love all that,” she added.

However, Phillip, Holly, and Matthew didn’t seem as convinced.

“Come on, I can’t be the only person. I think that’s a good look,” Vanessa protested.

Holly decided to meet Vanessa halfway, saying: “I think it’s a good backstage image.”

“It looks like a fire hazard to me,” Phillip joked.

Viewers wanted Vanessa to “calm down” (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers didn’t share Vanessa’s enthusiasm for the picture. Some even took to Twitter to beg for her to “calm down”.

“Vanessa Feltz on #thismorning, [bleep] dear, calm down, #Macron #hairychest,” one viewer tweeted.

“Can Vanessa please calm tf down at everything!” another begged.

“Oh god, Vanessa again…run everyone, run to the kitchen and put your kettle on!!” a third wrote.

Some viewers agreed with Vanessa about the picture though!

“I’m with Vanessa!! #thismorning @thismorning that pic would get my vote!!” one viewer tweeted.

