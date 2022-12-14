This Morning today (Wednesday, December 14) saw Vanessa Feltz return to the show to host a call-in.

However, some viewers were seriously unimpressed with some of the 60-year-old’s advice, with many taking to Twitter to slam her.

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Vanessa return to the show.

The 60-year-old was on the show to talk about some of the day’s biggest news stories alongside Matthew Wright.

She was also present to host a phone-in, in which she gave viewers advice about Christmas.

“Now, there’s just over a week to go, but are you feeling stressed about Christmas?” Alison Hammond said.

“New research has revealed that the average person spends 41 hours and 37 minutes preparing for Christmas,” Dermot O’Leary continued. “If you’re stressed about the big day, Vanessa is here to take your calls and give you some advice.”

Vanessa then gave advice to someone who wants Christmas to be perfect for her daughter and another person on how to deal with their mother-in-law.

At one point, Vanessa suggested making a “throne” for the mother-in-law and to wait on them on Christmas day to make it special for them.

She also advised another viewer to spend Christmas in Tenerife after they expressed doubt over spending the festive period abroad.

Viewers slam Vanessa on This Morning today

To say that viewers were less than impressed with Vanessa’s advice would be an understatement.

Some viewers went so far as to brand her advice “ridiculous” on Twitter earlier today.

“Vanessa, your advice is [bleeping] ridiculous,” one viewer furiously tweeted.

“Oh [bleep] off Vanessa,” another said.

“Someone take Vanessa off my TV she does my head in,” another said.

“Vanessa is always so helpful with her phone-ins, absolute [bleep] she talks…,” another ranted.

However, one viewer agreed with Vanessa’s advice.

“Don’t like agreeing with her but that’s the most sensible thing Vanessa has said,” they said.

Alison Hammond breaks down in tears

Elsewhere on today’s show, Alison broke down in tears as Gok Wan’s cousin made an appearance on the show.

Gok’s cousin, Alyssa, 13, was diagnosed with luekemia last year.

She underwent chemotherapy and had a bone marrow transplant, however, it didn’t rid of the disease.

However, thanks to a “world-first, revolutionary gene therapy,” Alyssa has now been in remission for six months.

When asked why she keeps so positive during treatment, Alyssa said: “I just wanted to make a difference.

“It’s like what’s the point of having a life if it doesn’t really have any meaning.”

Later on during the interview, Alison revealed that they had a surprise planned for Alyssa. However, the 47-year-old worried she was too emotional to read out what it was.

“I don’t know if I can do it. You’ve really brought me to tears,” she told the teen.

They surprised the teen with a trip to Harry Potter’s Forbidden Forest experience.

