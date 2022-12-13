This Morning today saw Lisa Snowdon make an appearance to help viewers plan their Christmas outfits.

However, some viewers were less than willing to follow Lisa’s advice, with many taking to Twitter to criticise her choice of outfits.

Lisa was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Snowdon’s Christmas segment on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Lisa appear to present a Christmas fashion segment.

The main aim of Lisa’s segment today was to help viewers plan their Christmas outfits.

“Lots of Christmas day inspiration,” Lisa said.

“So listen, so much planning goes into the buying, the gifts, the decorating, the food, the booze, and then you’re like ‘oh, what am I gonna wear on Christmas Day? I haven’t even got that sorted’,” she continued.

“Not on my watch! No panicking last minute dot com.”

She then showed off a number of outfits that viewers could wear this Christmas.

The outfits included ‘The Christmas Cardi’, ‘Sparkle and Shine’, which was a dress, ‘Luxe Loungewear’, and ‘Statement Sequins’.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were loving Lisa’s outfit choices, however, viewers were less than enthused.

Fans slammed the segment (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam fashion segment on This Morning today

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to slam and mock the segment, as well as some of the outfits shown.

Most were unimpressed with the practicality of cooking Christmas dinner while wearing some of the outfits. Others were unhappy with the prices.

“Nobody will be wearing any of these if they’re cooking the Christmas dinner,” one viewer grumbled.

“So she’s going to cook a Christmas dinner in that dress?!” another exclaimed at one of the outfits on show.

“Those sleeves will be dangling in the gravy…,” a third said of cooking while wearing ‘Luxe Loungewear’.

“Terrible fashion segment,” another said.

“£40 for a dress to wear at home,” a fifth fan tweeted.

However, someone said: “Loved today’s Christmas fashion item with Lisa Snowdon and really liked the sparkly ankle boots she wore.”

One gushed over Lisa’s outfit, saying: “@Lisa_Snowdon loved your black dress on @thismorning today. I’m looking for something just like that to wear this Christmas.”

Another joked: “Christmas Day outfits? Does anybody actually get dressed on Xmas day?”

Alison made a huge blunder on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond makes blunder

Elsewhere on today’s show, Alison Hammond made an embarrassing blunder while speaking to Martin Lewis.

The money-saving expert was on the show to take viewers’ calls and give them advice about any financial issues they may have.

After speaking about Martin’s new musical venture, Alison asked him about his show.

“And your show’s on tonight, is that right? Your show’s on tonight,” she said.

“No. No! My show’s finished, it comes back in January,” he corrected her.

“I’ve got the evening off tonight.”

“Ugh, gutted!” Alison replied.

However, in some exciting news, Martin revealed that he will be presenting Good Morning Britain tomorrow morning (Wednesday, December 14). Because of this, he is having an early night tonight.

