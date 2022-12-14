This Morning host Alison Hammond was left in tears today as Gok Wan’s cousin appeared on the show.

Last year, Gok shaved his head live on the show for charity as Alyssa, his cousin, underwent chemotherapy for leukemia.

During the interview today, Alyssa, 13, opened up about undergoing a “world-first, revolutionary gene therapy” and has been in remission for six months.

Gok and his cousin appeared on This Morning to discuss her leukemia battle (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning today

Following her diagnosis last year, Alyssa underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant but it didn’t get rid of the leukemia.

Her mum, Kiona, explained that they were told by doctors that the only other option available to try was “palliative care”.

Speaking about why she remained positive throughout her treatment, Alyssa told the This Morning hosts today: “I just wanted to make a difference.

“It’s like what’s the point of having a life if it doesn’t really have any meaning.”

Alyssa, 13, has undergone a “world-first, revolutionary gene therapy” (Credit: ITV)

Alison in tears today

Alison and Dermot were left emotional over Alyssa’s comment.

Speaking about the new treatment she underwent, Alyssa added: “If it wouldn’t help me, it would help somebody else.

“But then also it was another chance for me as well. Even just doing it would make such a difference to the world.

“Even if I hadn’t survived it then again my life would have had a meaning.”

Alison was left in tears on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Kiona then said that at the moment Alyssa is “completely leukemia free”.

Towards the end of the interview, Alyssa took the opportunity to thank hospital staff, her family and friends.

She said: “I want to thank Robin Ward at Great Ormond Street, where I stayed, and ward 27 at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, where I spent when I was first diagnosed.

“And also Sheffield where I had my first bone marrow transplant.”

She continued: “And then there’s all my family and friends that stayed in touch and tried to donate their bone marrow.

Alyssa thanked hospital staff, her family and friends during the This Morning appearance (Credit: ITV)

“And everybody who’s donated blood and gone on the [bone marrow transplant] registry. It helps so many more people than you would think. And to all the scientists as well.”

She then delivered a message to her brother, saying: “A special thank you to my brother,” as she put her thumb up to the camera.

Alyssa added: “When he watches this back later. For always being there for me and FaceTiming me religiously every single night.”

Alison was overcome with emotion as she was seen wiping away tears.

This Morning surprise

She even struggled to read out a surprise for Alyssa as she said: “I don’t know if I can do it. You’ve really brought me to tears.”

Alison continued: “You’re such a giving person, I can see that… so we thought we’d give you something lovely…” as she struggled to carry on. She said: “I can’t do it. We know you’re a huge Harry Potter fan, aren’t you darling?”

Dermot then said: “So we’ve arranged a VIP experience for you and your whole family at the Forbidden Forest at the Harry Potter experience in Cheshire. In addition, the whole Harry Potter team have arranged magical treats and we’re giving you your very own wand!”

Alyssa said: “That’s absolutely amazing, I can’t believe it. Thank you so much.”

