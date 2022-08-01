This Morning viewers divided as Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes return to host the show

This Morning saw yet another presenting shake-up today (August 1), as Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes returned to host the show.

It’s safe to say that viewers were very divided over the pair’s return to screens, with some overjoyed and others unimpressed.

Vernon and Rochelle hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Vernon and Rochelle host

As soon as This Morning viewers get used to a presenting duo, another one comes along to shake things up.

Last week, viewers got to watch both Josie Gibson and Mollie King host the show alongside Craig Doyle.

However, today, viewers were greeted by yet another presenting duo – Vernon and Rochelle.

The official This Morning Twitter account couldn’t hide its excitement about Rochelle and Vernon hosting today.

“We’ve got @RochelleHumes and @vernonkay with us today, and we couldn’t be more happy!” they wrote.

They added a gif of Rochelle and Vernon dancing along with the tweet too.

Vernon and Rochelle divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Rochelle and Vernon

While Rochelle and Vernon seemed happy to be back on the show, viewers were divided.

Some viewers were happy to see the duo back.

Lovely to switch on and find Rochelle and Vernon on my screen.

“Vernon is just such a pro,” one viewer tweeted.

“Lovely to switch on and find Rochelle and Vernon on my screen,” another said.

“Fabulous to see Vernon and Rochelle, two stunning presenters!” a third wrote.

“Fav presenters,” another said.

Some viewers were unimpressed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Rochelle and Vernon

However, other viewers were unhappy with Rochelle and Vernon hosting the show.

“Anyone else think Vernon is just annoying?” one viewer moaned.

“Vernon is not very good at presenting. Rochelle constantly having to jump in to save him. Get Craig [Doyle] the absolute pro back ASAP,” another said.

“Rochelle isn’t very good,” a third then swiped.

Additionally, another said: “Watching Rochelle makes you crave for Josie.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

