This Morning fans ‘petition’ to make Craig Doyle permanent as presenting shake-up is announced

Fans of This Morning are pleading with ITV bosses to make Craig Doyle a permanent presenter on the show.

This week, viewers have seen the presenter, 51, host the show alongside Josie Gibson and BBC Radio 2‘s Mollie King.

However, it has been announced that Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay will be carrying on the hosting duties next week.

Taking to Twitter, many fans expressed their desire for Craig to be made a regular host on the show.

This Morning fans issue plea about Craig to ITV

One person wrote: “We all agree that Craig Doyle is amazing don’t we? Petition to make him permanent main presenter #ThisMorning.”

A second said: “I’ve got no idea what this chaos is but I love Craig. Would like him as a permanent presenter #thismorning.”

“Should keep Craig on here permanent #thismorning,” another tweeted.

A fourth user commented: “#ThisMorning time for change of main presenters. Love Craig and either Josie or Mollie.”

And others said: “@Thismorning Craig Doyle everyday please.”

“Can I just say Craig Doyle is so funny and a breathe of fresh air, he needs a permanent slot! His interaction with the guests is first class,” said another.

“He reminds me of Terry Wogan with his affable Irish charm and very happy disposition which puts all of the guests and presenters completely at ease. Josie & Mollie form a great fun team with Craig,” said another armchair critic.

Vernon and Rochelle take over from Monday

No strangers to the job, Rochelle and Vernon have hosted on the show many times while the main presenters were away.

Responding to the news that the two would be presenting next week, one fan said: “Odd pairing- why not Vernon and Josie?

“If ITV insist on Rochelle, surely it’d make sense to have her present with Marvin? They work well on The Hit List and sure they’ve presented This Morning together before.”

And another said: “Mollie is a fellow Saturday. Same girl group as Rochelle. The Saturdays are taking over the week!!”

