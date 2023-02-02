Holly Willoughby looking concerned on This Morning today, Leonard Steinberg smiling
TV

This Morning under fire today for ‘ridiculous’ segment amid cost of living crisis: ‘Read the room!’

'Read the room much?'

By Robert Emlyn Slater

This Morning today saw the show come under fire for a “ridiculous” segment that seemed pretty out of touch amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Viewers were furious, with some taking to Twitter to demand that the show “read the room” in the future.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today speaking to Leonard Steinberg on video call
Holly and Phillip hosted a segment on Hollywood homes (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take a look at celebrity houses.

Leonard Steinberg, a real estate agent for celebrities, was on the show to tell Holly and Phillip how much A-listers have sold their luxury homes for.

He revealed that Kevin Costner, rather than sell his ranch in Colorado, rents it out for £29,242 per night.

Britney Spears’ home in California was also discussed. It was revealed that it could potentially sell for upwards of £9.9m.

Meanwhile, Helen Mirren’s Hollywood home is on the market for £13.79m, whilst Sandra Bullock’s Avocado farm has just gone for £4.5m.

Leonard Steinberg smiling on This Morning today
The segment – featuring Leonard – was slammed (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today viewers slam ‘ridiculous’ segment

As expected, viewers of This Morning weren’t impressed with the segment on today’s show.

Many took to Twitter to slam it.

“Do they think there viewers can afford any of these?” one This Morning viewer tweeted.

This programme moves even further away from reality.

Read the room much @thismorning?” another asked. 

“I’m not really sure why I need to see Hollywood homes when I’m struggling to keep my own small roof over my head!” a third wrote.

“This programme moves even further away from reality…,” another said.

Josie Gibson lying in some snow
Josie and Alison came under fire yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson slammed

In other This Morning-related news, Josie and Alison came under fire for a segement they did on yesterday’s show (Wednesday, February 1).

The segment, titled Alison and Josie Go Off-Piste, saw the duo travel the continent to try out ski slopes.

However, as expected, it didn’t take long for hi-jinks to ensue.

However, some viewers weren’t impressed.

“Alison and Josie getting to go on another jolly, can’t believe they get paid for this,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m so sick of Alison and Josie stealing a living. Zero talent,” another ranted.

Not everyone was fuming with the duo though.

“Alison and Josie are so funny, wouldn’t mind trying skiing,” one fan tweeted.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Will Prince Harry & Meghan Attend The Royal Coronation? | This Morning

