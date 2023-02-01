ITV and This Morning regular Lisa Snowdon has said that during her modelling days, she “learnt how to say no”.

In an interview with OK!, the model and presenter explained that she got told to lose weight.

She said that people around her wanted her to lose weight from her boobs.

“Back in the day, I wasn’t impressed with being told to lose weight, because, in my mind, I was already really tiny,” the 51-year-old said, “I was old enough to realise that wasn’t something I wanted to do. I had a healthy relationship with food, as I always have. I liked my body.”

She says she enjoys her job at This Morning as it “empowers women” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This Morning and ITV star Lisa Snowdon on modelling career

The This Morning regular described the 90s fashion industry as a “tricky” time. She said that after realising that fashion changed so rapidly and by the season, she left Milan.

She said: “If anything, it gave me more confidence within myself to be like ‘No, this is my body.’ I learnt how to say no.”

Lisa, who after leaving the modeling industry came back home to the UK, appeared on our screens in several Special K adverts.

The star now presents a segment on This Morning, where she talks about women’s fashion.

She said that the job is important to her as she wants to “empower” women.

She explained that she wants to make other women “look and feel the best that they can about themselves”.

The model says she never had body confidence issues (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Topics like the menopause are something that Lisa wants to have more discussions about, especially in places such as schools.

She also spoke of her career highlights, saying that she got to do what she’d always wanted to, such as appearing on Top of the Pops and dancing on BBC fan favourite Strictly Come Dancing.

