This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby’s dress become something of a talking point with viewers.

However, it wasn’t a very positive talking point, with some complaining that her outfit was giving them a “migraine”!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly’s dress come under fire from some viewers.

The 41-year-old was wearing a navy polka dot mini dress on the show today.

The mini dress featured cream flowers against a navy colourway, giving an alternative take on the polka dot design.

The dress also featured pussy-bow detailing.

Holly‘s mini dress is from Me+Em – a brand she has gravitated to in the past.

The dress can be found on the Me+Em wesbite for £275.

Holly uploaded a snap of herself rocking it on her Instagram earlier today in a post that has since picked up over 6,000 likes.

Holly’s dress drew complaints (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today draws complaints

Viewers, however, weren’t very complimentary of Holly’s dress, with some accusing it of giving them a “migraine”.

“Holly, change that dress. It’s clashing with the telly!” one viewer tweeted.

“Holly’s dress doesn’t really work that well on TV, not a good choice,” another wrote.

Additionally, a third This Morning viewer then said: “Holly’s dress is giving me a migraine.”

Holly’s dress is hurting my eyes.

“Holly’s dress is hurting my eyes,” another moaned.

However, some viewers liked Holly’s outfit!

“That’s a beautiful dress @hollywilloughby,” one viewer commented on her Instagram.

“I love your dress today!” another said.

Phillip snapped during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield loses his cool on today’s show

Elsewhere in today’s show, Phillip lost his cool with a guest.

During the show, Camilla Tominey made an appearance to discuss some of the day’s biggest news stories.

As Camilla discussed how Charles’ anointment could take place in a see-through canopy, she kept pronouncing a word wrong.

Rather than saying canopy, Camilla kept saying “canape”. A canape is a small, French dish.

“It’s canopy!” Phillip eventually snapped. “I let it go three times. It’s canopy. Not canape.”

“I would prefer a canape rather than a canopy,” Holly laughed.

“He’s got a canape over her head? What?” Phillip replied.

Read more: This Morning star Deidre Sanders makes heartbreaking confession six weeks after losing beloved husband

What do you think of Holly’s dress? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.