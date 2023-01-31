This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby’s dress become something of a talking point with viewers.
However, it wasn’t a very positive talking point, with some complaining that her outfit was giving them a “migraine”!
Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today
Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly’s dress come under fire from some viewers.
The 41-year-old was wearing a navy polka dot mini dress on the show today.
The mini dress featured cream flowers against a navy colourway, giving an alternative take on the polka dot design.
The dress also featured pussy-bow detailing.
Holly‘s mini dress is from Me+Em – a brand she has gravitated to in the past.
The dress can be found on the Me+Em wesbite for £275.
Holly uploaded a snap of herself rocking it on her Instagram earlier today in a post that has since picked up over 6,000 likes.
Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today draws complaints
Viewers, however, weren’t very complimentary of Holly’s dress, with some accusing it of giving them a “migraine”.
“Holly, change that dress. It’s clashing with the telly!” one viewer tweeted.
“Holly’s dress doesn’t really work that well on TV, not a good choice,” another wrote.
Additionally, a third This Morning viewer then said: “Holly’s dress is giving me a migraine.”
Holly’s dress is hurting my eyes.
“Holly’s dress is hurting my eyes,” another moaned.
However, some viewers liked Holly’s outfit!
“That’s a beautiful dress @hollywilloughby,” one viewer commented on her Instagram.
“I love your dress today!” another said.
Phillip Schofield loses his cool on today’s show
Elsewhere in today’s show, Phillip lost his cool with a guest.
During the show, Camilla Tominey made an appearance to discuss some of the day’s biggest news stories.
As Camilla discussed how Charles’ anointment could take place in a see-through canopy, she kept pronouncing a word wrong.
Rather than saying canopy, Camilla kept saying “canape”. A canape is a small, French dish.
“It’s canopy!” Phillip eventually snapped. “I let it go three times. It’s canopy. Not canape.”
“I would prefer a canape rather than a canopy,” Holly laughed.
“He’s got a canape over her head? What?” Phillip replied.
