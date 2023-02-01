This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson are treasured by daytime TV viewers.

The presenting favourites regularly light up the screens of supporters watching them in their various roles on the ITV series.

But today (February 1) it seems not every note of a new project for the pals hit perfectly, with some viewers groaning as they larked about in France.

Josie Gibson headed the ski slopes on This Morning today (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson in new This Morning segment

Introducing a new skit featuring Alison, 47, and Josie, 38, show host Holly Willoughby revealed the duo were on “a winter adventure”.

Phillip Schofield added: “We are sure it goes without saying, prepare yourselves for complete and utter chaos.”

And he was right. The segment titled Alison and Josie Go Off-Piste featured them travelling to the continent to try out the ski slopes.

However, before long, hijinks ensued.

“All the gear, no idea,” Josie laughed at herself following one tumble.

And during an attempt at making crème brulée with a blowtorch, Alison ended up breaking a kitchen table.

Phillip chuckled back in the studio: “Well, that contained one of my favourite moments we have seen in a very long time!”

Alison Hammond gets to grips with pudding (Credit: YouTube)

How This Morning viewers reacted

However, not all This Morning viewers were as entertained.

One unamused observer commented on Twitter: “#ThisMorning Alison smashing a table… and a really bad stunt double… what was the point in that segment?”

What was the point in that segment?

Someone else seethed: “Alison and Josie getting to go on another jolly, can’t believe they get paid for this #ThisMorning.”

And yet another social media objected to what they were watching, going so far as to accuse them: “I’m so sick of Alison and Josie stealing a living. Zero talent #ThisMorning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

However, not everyone was unhappy to see Alison and Josie on the box and appearing in the item.

“Oh Alison #ThisMorning,” one person tweeted, indicating they were enjoying themselves with a laughing emoji.

Someone else also posted the same emoji alongside the words: “Just break everything why don’t you Alison. #ThisMorning.”

And a third remarked: “#ThisMorning Alison and Josie are so funny, wouldn’t mind trying skiing. Have to go to that indoor slope in Manchester lol Xx.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

