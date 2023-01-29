Alison Hammond makes huge career move as she’s lined up to front BBC show

Alison Hammond has reportedly bagged herself yet another presenting gig.

The 47-year-old has established herself as a bona fide national treasure, thanks to her hilarious antics on ITV’s This Morning.

Now, Alison is fronting a new Saturday night format.

Alison Hammond to present new show

The ex-Big Brother star is said to be hosting the BBC’s new dance programme, Clear the Dancefloor. The primetime show will see amateur dancers compete in a bid to impress celebrity judges.

“The BBC thinks it’s a real coup to have scooped Alison for their shiny new show,” an insider told The Sun.

“Alison has loads of energy and the viewers at home absolutely love her.

“She’s refreshing and fun and isn’t afraid to laugh at herself, which means excitement around the new series is really building.”

Alison is no stranger to busting a move herself. The star competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, where she was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. However, she was the sixth to be eliminated.

More recently, she starred on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, with the comedian sending her phonebook a cheeky message as part of the ‘Send to All’ segment.

Alison’s most iconic moments

Alison’s cheeky interviews with Hollywood A-Listers established her as a firm favourite on This Morning.

In 2017, her chat with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford went viral, after they all downed whisky and descended into fits of giggles. Consequently, the pair reunited for an interview in 2022.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman has praised the presenter for her warm interviewing style.

“You are without a doubt, over the years, the best person to interview me,” he has previously gushed. “I mean that. I always find it amazing.”

In 2020, Alison became a permanent fixture on the This Morning sofa, alongside Dermot O’Leary. As a result of her popularity with fans, she was promoted as the regular Friday morning host.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted the BBC for comment.

