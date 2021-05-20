On This Morning today, host Phillip Schofield mocked regular pundit Matthew Wright’s ponytail after he was accused by viewers of ‘fat-shaming’.

During today’s episode (Thursday May 20) of the ITV show, the pair were discussing the Friends reunion.

And when Matthew – sporting a ponytail – began to diss the cast for their looks, Phil leapt into action.

Matthew accused of ‘fat-shaming’ the Friends cast (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Matthew Wright on This Morning today?

Phil, Matthew, Holly Willoughby and Julia Hartley-Brewer watched the trailer for the much-anticipated Friends reunion trailer.

After watching the trailer and seeing how the cast had aged, Matthew said: “You can see who’s been eating all the pies can’t you!”

Phil then defended the cast and leapt to their defence.

“You’re so mean!” he raged. “Stop judging people so horribly! Look at your bloody ponytail!”

Phil hit back at Matthew’s ponytail (Credit: ITV)

What did Matthew say in response?

As cameras then cut to Matthew’s dodgy appendage, he laughed off Phillip’s retort and asked: “Where, where?”

He then tried to smooth over his mean comments.

He said: “Lisa Kudrow is still absolutely beautiful and looks untouched by surgeons’ hands which only adds to her appeal.”

But Phil was having none of it, and said: “Oh you are a shocker!”

How did viewers react?

Views took to Twitter to react to the discussion and accused Matthew of ‘fat-shaming’ shortly after Julia had mocked Prince William’s ‘hair loss’.

One wrote: “Matthew Wright body shaming 2 people within 2 minutes on @thismorning… Not cool!”

Another said: “Matthew Wright fat-shaming… whilst #thismorning always advertises they’re hugely into people’s mental health. Yeah okay then…”

A third commented: “I can’t believe the shaming that was just on This Morning…

“… shaming people for their weight and hair loss is not cool #ThisMorning.”

Matthew replied to one person who accused him of ‘fat-shaming’, saying: “Now you’re shaming me so the circle is complete. Well done.”

ED! has contacted reps for Matthew and This Morning for comment.

What about the ponytail?

However, others were in hysterics over Phil’s comments to Matthew.

One said: “‘Look at your bloody ponytail’ Phil to Matthew. It needed to be said,” followed by laughing face emojis.

