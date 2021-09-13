TV

Phillip Schofield admits he ‘can’t remember a lot’ from his NTAs booze-up

Well, it was the NTAs after all and they have previous...

By Paul Hirons

On This Morning today (Monday September 13), star Phillip Schofield admitted he “can’t remember a lot” from his booze-up at last week’s National Television Awards.

Once again This Morning won an award at the ceremony for Best Daytime Programme.

However, the subsequent party is always something he and co-presenter Holly Willoughby get legendarily stuck into… and it seems he got a little too stuck into the bar.

This Morning today: Phillip admitted not remembering parts of the NTAs
Phil and Holly, and Dr Chris (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

On today’s show (Monday September 13), Phil and Holly welcomed Dr Chris Steele to chat about the latest health news.

Dr Chris couldn’t help bring up the NTAs, especially after one of the stories they discussed suggested adults “need to let loose four times a month”.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes ‘likes’ supportive tweets about him not speaking during NTAs This Morning victory speech

“The typical adult needs to let loose four times a month, but most can’t remember doing so?” Holly asked quizzically.

“So, it’s good to go out and have a bit of a blowout? Doctor’s orders?”

“It was a study of 2,000 people and the results were that you need to let your hair down four times a month,” the Doc confirmed, before saying that music and drinking were the most popular ways to let off steam.

This Morning today: Phillip admitted not remembering parts of the NTAs
Phil and Holly on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

“There’s a lot I can’t remember”

Phillip then joined the conversation and quipped: “Well, it’s good to know that it comes with doctor’s orders which means that last Thursday actually was a healthy thing.”

“Except that you couldn’t remember that bit!” Holly interjected.

“There’s a lot I can’t remember,” Phillip sighed.

They both cracked up laughing proving that whatever happens at the NTAs, stays at the NTAs.

This Morning today: Phillip admitted not remembering parts of the NTAs
Phil and Holly at the awards (Credit: ITV)

They had Friday off last week

And why wouldn’t they celebrate?

This Morning won yet another award at the NTAs.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans say her husband is ‘morphing into Phillip Schofield’ in NTAs photo

The ceremony – hold at London’s O2 Arena – are famed for their boozy celeb parties, and in the past Phil and Holly have often rocked up to the This Morning studios still the worse for wear.

Luckily, last week Phil and Holly had the day off on Friday so they nurse their hangovers!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

vaccine
Boris Johnson to unveil winter plan: What to expect as vaccine booster scheme gets go ahead
Joe Swash on Celebrity MasterChef
Celebrity MasterChef: Joe Swash gets through to final as viewers divided
Kate Middleton brother
Kate Middleton attends brother James’s wedding as he declares ‘words can’t describe how happy I am’
Jasmine Harman pictured with mum
A Place in the Sun host Jasmine Harman’s mum tackled misunderstood mental illness triggered by father’s murder
this morning competition
Andi Peters sparks confusion with new This Morning competition to win £1 million
Abigail Thaw stars in Endeavour
Endeavour on ITV1: John Thaw’s daughter Abigail stars as Dorothea Frazil but who is her real life mum?