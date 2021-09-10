Fans of Holly Willoughby have claimed her husband Dan Baldwin is ‘morphing’ into Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning host, 40, shared a photo to Instagram last night of herself, Dan and Phil before heading to the National Television Awards.

In the picture, Dan and Phil looked very similar as they sported silver hair and black suits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby husband ‘morphing’ into Phillip Schofield?

Holly captioned the image: “Dream team…” followed by a red love heart emoji.

Read more: Holly Willoughby stuns in technicolour skirt on This Morning today

But fans couldn’t resist but poke fun at Dan and Phil looking like “twins”.

One person commented: “Stunning Holly, has Dan morphed into Phil?”

This Morning bagged Best Daytime Show at the NTAs last night (Credit: ITV)

Another replied: “I thought the same thing, Dan is now a silver fox.”

A third added: “Twinnies, they’ll go out to the Ivy on man dates. Prowling silver foxes!”

Another agreed: “Well Holly’s Mr and Phil will look like twin foxes.”

Meanwhile, on Friday morning (September 10), Holly shared an epic lift selfie with several members of the This Morning team.

The ITV daytime show bagged an NTA for Best Daytime Show, beating Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop.

Holly Willoughby fans joked her husband Dan was ‘morphing’ into Phillip Schofield (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star wrote: “The obligatory lift selfie… Waking up with a full heart this morning… thank you once again.

“We love making this show and to pick up this award means so much to the whole team…

“Congratulations to everyone at @thismorning… huge love.”

During their speech last night, Phil said: “We’re always massively proud of This Morning and our team and our family.

“But the last 18 months has been a tough one for all of us.

Holly and Phil thanked the This Morning team and viewers after winning the award (Credit: ITV)

“What was amazing for us was every single day, because of the brilliance of ITV, we could stay on air.

“We felt like we were sort of everyone’s comfort blanket because the most important thing for us, for all of our heads you were our comfort blanket.”

Read more: OPINION: This Morning stars kissing as show wins NTA and distancing on screen is just silly

After Phil thanked the team and his “best friend” Holly, she added: “This Morning is an incredible team and we are just lucky to be one clogging the wheel.

“Eamonn and Ruth and obviously Alison and Dermot and Rochelle [Humes] and the whole team. In an abnormal world, we just wanted to give you a normal morning.”

Did you vote for This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.