This Morning viewers fume over Peter Andre appearance today: ‘Get off my TV!’

This Morning today saw Peter Andre make an appearance on the show.

However, viewers were not happy as his appearance sparked backlash, with some demanding that he “get off my TV”.

Peter Andre on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcome Peter onto the show.

The singer was on the programme to celebrate 30 years in showbusiness.

He was also there to talk about his new tour – Peter Andre 30 – which is set to kick off in March.

During the interview, Peter spoke about his 30 years in showbusiness, detailing how he signed a record deal off the back of a talent show and toured with Madonna.

He also talked about how they re-released Mysterious Girl three times – twice in the nineties and once after I’m A Celebrity.

“Talk about how much you can flog a dead horse,” he laughed.

This Morning today viewers hit out

It’s safe to say that This Morning viewers weren’t happy with Peter being on the show today.

“Get this [bleep] off my tv!” one viewer ranted.

“One hit wonder Peter Andre for the umpteenth time. YAWN,” another tweeted.

“Peter Andre still living off his one hit,” a third This Morning viewer wrote.

“ITV1 are celebrating 30 years of Peter Andre for about the 896th time, bet he’s on Loose Women again next week!” another ranted.

However, not everyone was against seeing Peter on their screens.

“Peter Andre, what a guy,” one viewer tweeted.

Peter Andre wades into Prince Harry debate

In other Peter-related news, the Mysterious Girl singer gave his opinion on Prince Harry recently.

Writing in his column for New Magazine, he said: “I’m so sad seeing all of the claims.”

“I’m sure there are some bits that Harry genuinely means and that he’s traumatised by some things but to continually throw your family under the bus just does not sit right with me, especially after only recently losing the Queen and Prince Philip,” he continued.

“There are other ways of dealing with trauma than publicly trashing your family,” he added.

He then said he was “unsure” if he’d read the book.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

