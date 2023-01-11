Peter Andre has revealed his stunning new hair on Instagram.

Posting on his Instagram story, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a video reveal after getting his hair done by his brother Michael Andre.

Peter got his hair done by his brother Michael (Credit: Peter Andre Instagram)

Peter Andre reveals new haircut on Instagram

“Great seeing my bro today. As you can see, I couldn’t stop talking @mensincbarbering @mrmichaelandre1,” Peter wrote.

The 49-year-old looked great as he revealed his low spike haircut, while smiling away from the camera.

Pete unveiled his new haircut on Instagram (Credit: Peter Andre Instagram)

Peter’s trip to Australia

Peter is the father of sons Junior, 17, Theodore, six, and daughters Princess, 15, and Amelia, nine. He shares his eldest two children with his ex wife Katie Price and youngest two with his wife Emily Andre.

The family recently enjoyed a trip to Australia to visit Peter’s parents. Sharing snaps on Instagram, the father-of-four wrote: “These last two weeks have meant the world to us. Mum, you have no idea how much we love you and Dad. Debs, Savs and Joe, thanks for everything.”

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Happy pictures made me so happy to see that smile on your mum face seeing you all together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

A second added: “Aww amazing making memories. Love how your mum and dad are holding hands.”

“Your commitment and dedication to your family and the love you all had for each other is one of the most enduring memories I have from working for you. Wishing you all the best for 2023 Pete,” another wrote.

Seeing my mum with all of her grandchildren around her has melted my heart.

And a fourth person said: “Precious and priceless. What a beautiful mama you have @peterandre.”

Peter also took to his recent column in new! magazine, to write about the trip.

Peter Andre talks about his family in Australia

He said: “Seeing my mum with all of her grandchildren around her has melted my heart. This is exactly what I dreamed of when I thought about starting 2023.

“Although her health has declined a lot, seeing her laugh so much with the kids was a definite plus.”

He added: “I was so happy to spend some time with my dad and sister Debbie, too. Junior and Princess have been coming over with me every year and have such a close bond with them, but this was the first time Theo and Millie have visited and they finally got to hold a koala and sit and have lunch with some kangaroos.”

