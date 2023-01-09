Peter Andre on This Morning, wife Emily smiling at event
News

Peter Andre breaks silence on rumours wife Emily is pregnant: ‘We have our hands full’

The couple have two children together

By Gabrielle Rockson

Peter Andre has broken his silence over rumours that his wife Emily Andre is pregnant.

Fans had been speculating that the two were expecting their third child together after an Instagram snap was posted.

Peter and Emily share daughter Amelia, nine, and son Theodore, six. He’s also the father of son Junior, 17, and daughter Princess, 15, who he shares with his ex wife Katie Price.

Peter Andre posing with sunglasses on
Peter Andre shut down rumours about his wife (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre breaks silence

Taking to his column in new! magazine, Peter wrote: “There were rumours going around that Emily is pregnant. They seemed to have started after I posted a family picture of us with seven heart emojis.

“I think it’s safe to say that even though we have discussed this many times, we absolutely have our hands full at the moment.”

He added: “Emily isn’t pregnant but the amount of food I’ve eaten over the past month definitely makes me feel like I am!”

Peter Andre with his eldest two children and wife Emily
Peter shares son Junior and daughter Princess with his ex wife Katie Price (Credit: Cover Images)

The Andres’ trip to Australia

The singer recently took his family to Australia to visit his mum and dad.

We absolutely have our hands full at the moment.

Sharing sweet snaps on Instagram, he wrote: “These last two weeks have meant the world to us. Mum, you have no idea how much we love you and Dad. Debs, Savs and Joe – thanks for everything.”

In the photos, Peter’s parents can be seen smiling with their son, grandchildren and daughter-in-law.

Commenting under the post, one person wrote: “Happy pictures made me so happy to see that smile on your mum face seeing you all together.”

A second added: “Aww amazing making memories. Love how your mum and dad are holding hands.”

“Your commitment and dedication to your family and the love you all had for each other is one of the most enduring memories I have from working for you. Wishing you all the best for 2023,” another said.

And a fourth person wrote: “Mother and son together, what a lovely photo of you both.”

